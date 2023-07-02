Formula Regional: At Spa-Francorchamps, Camara’s first win and first points for Weug

On a weekend marred by the tragic death of Dilano Van’t Hoff, Rafael Camara secured his first win in the category in Race 1 and Maya Weug took her first points.

Rafael Camara secured his first Formula Regional European championship win, having started from pole position, dominating Race 1 from the start to the chequered flag. It was a show of strength from the 18 year old Brazilian, who also finished fifth in Race 2, which was run in heavy rain, to claim fifth place in the championship on 67 points. “I am proud of this result,” commented Rafael. “It is an important step, which is down to the support of everyone at the Ferrari Driver Academy and the Prema team. We enjoyed the win, but now we must keep working in the same way.”

Maya’s strong showing. Maya Weug also achieved the goals she had set herself going into the Spa weekend. In previous rounds, the 19 year old Dutch girl had demonstrated she was making progress and in Belgium she finished in the points in both races, the first time she has scored in this category. In qualifying, she was consistently in the top eight, proving she felt comfortable at this track, before going on to claim seventh and sixth places in the races. “It is very satisfying to have scored my first points of the season in what I consider to be my home race,” said Maya. “It’s a reward for the hard work carried out with the team and the FDA and I thank everyone for their support.”

A couple of hours after Race 2 came the terrible news of the death of Dilano Van’t Hoff, following an accident on the last lap of the race. Maya, Rafael and everyone at Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy offer their condolences to Dilano’s family.