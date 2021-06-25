Formula 4. Maya Weug heads for Vallelunga

The 17 year old Dutch girl is back on track in the Italian Formula 4 championship, two weeks after finishing in the top-10 for the first time in the German series.

This weekend, the Vallelunga circuit, on the outskirts of Rome, hosts the third round of this season’s Italian Formula 4 championship. Maya Weug will be in action with the Iron Lynx team, two weeks on from making her debut in the German Formula 4 series, at Spielberg. It went very well, given that the Ferrari Driver Academy 17 year old finished the third race in ninth place.



Fifth best rookie. After the first two rounds, Maya is fifth in the Italian rookies classification, having scored points in no fewer than five of the six races in this, her first year racing single-seaters. Maya heads the women’s classification, equal on points with Hamda Al Qubaisi.



Programme. The Vallelunga weekend gets underway on Saturday with two 40 minute free practice sessions, followed in the afternoon by two qualifying sessions, at 15 and 15:25. Sunday is action-packed with all three races, at 9, 13 and finally at 17.





