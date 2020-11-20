Formula 4: Beganovic back to much loved Imola

The Italian Formula 4 championship is back on track this weekend for the sixth and penultimate round of the season. Three months on from their last visit for Round 2, competitors are back at Imola and that will provide a good test of how much progress everyone has made in the intervening months.

Deja-vu. For Dino Beganovic, Imola is less of an unknown factor when compared to other tracks. The Swedish Ferrari Driver Academy student knows it well, having taken his first ever single-seater pole here back in August. That is a solid base on which to build a strong weekend and forget the previous round in Monza which did not live up to expectations.

Preparation is key. “Dino has already shown he has a good understanding of the Imola track, as he secured a nice pole position in the previous round at this track,” commented Head of FDA, Marco Matassa. “Now the aim is to build on that in the race, aiming for the podium that escaped him by really the smallest of margins back in August. Nothing can be left to chance, given there will be 36 drivers on track, but with the right level of concentration and preparation, he can expect to get a good result.”

Programme. The weekend gets underway on Saturday morning with qualifying at 10.45, while the first race is at 15.05. Sunday is a bit busier with Race-2 at 9.55 and the third and final one at 15.20.



