Formula 3: a good start for Taponen and Camara

Maranello 24 February 2025

Tuukka and Rafael enjoy a positive first official test session with the new car at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.



There were 30 drivers on track for three days at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit prior to the start of the 2025 Formula 3 championship. The hot topic was the debut of the new car, a major technical step that the teams and drivers were keen to learn about as quickly as possible. The two Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy students, Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen had a very busy and positive three days. They both worked through their planned programmes, gathering useful information both on qualifying simulations and long runs.

Tuukka. Taponen ended the test at Montmelo with the second fastest time. “It was a very good test for me and the team,” he said. “We had completed plenty of preparation work prior to the session and right from the first run I had a positive feeling from the car. We used all the time available, doing aero, set-up and other tests. Summing it up, I think this was a very interesting test and so I’m optimistic going into the first round in Melbourne. There will be some unknowns as it will be the first time out for the new car, but it felt good and I can’t wait to be in Australia.” Taponen got through plenty of work with the team, as testified by the 215 laps completed over the three days.

Rafael. Camara also had a trouble-free three days, doing no fewer than 87 laps on the first day alone. “Rafa” tackled a programme of aero work with the new car, an important step in terms of acquiring data that will prove useful over the course of the season. There was heavy rain for the final day and Rafael was outstanding, the Brazilian quickest on rain tyres, proving that he is comfortable in the car in low grip conditions. He completed 218 laps, equivalent to over a thousand kilometres.

Ready for the off. The next time Tuukka and Rafael take to the track will be in Melbourne from 14 to 16 March for the first round of the Formula 3 championship, on the same card as the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix.