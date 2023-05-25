FDA trio ready for the challenge of Monaco

Both the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships resume this weekend in Monaco. In F2, Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc will be making their first ever appearance at this track, while in F3, Dino Beganovic can count on experience from last year.

The 3.337 kilometres of the Monaco circuit ooze character and history. For the drivers who have experienced it, there are no half measures, they either love it or hate it. For youngsters tackling it for the first time, emotions are a mixture of excitement and trepidation. It’s a special weekend for Oliver Bearman and Arthur Leclerc, as they will be two of several drivers experiencing the most famous street circuit in the world for the first time.

Formula 2. The cancellation of Imola means it has been a month since the cars were last on track in Baku, where Bearman took not just his maiden win in the category, but his second too. This promoted the 18 year old English rookie to fourth in the standings. Leclerc is currently seventh in the championship and wants to fight back after struggling to find the right feeling with the car throughout the Baku weekend. “We have spent a lot of time preparing for Monaco, to ensure that Arthur and Oliver get to grips with a track at which they have never driven in as short a time as possible,” said the head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “To prepare for this weekend, we had three long simulator sessions, which is the best way for rookies to learn the track. Monaco has very little in common with other circuits on the calendar and as we know, qualifying is vital in order to do well in the races. We will see how it goes, it’s not going to be easy, but we can do well. There will probably be a bit of pressure on Arthur, on his debut at his home track, but I think there are definitely plenty of reasons for him to do well.”

Formula 3. This is the first time ever that the Formula 3 series races in Monaco. In 2012, there was a round of the GP3 Series, but when the FIA instigated the new championship, Monte Carlo was not on the calendar up until now. Dino Beganovic will have last year’s experience to count on, when he did really well at this track in Formula Regional with a pole position, a win and a second place. “His experience from last year will be very useful for Dino,” commented Matassa “and the fact not all of his opponents know the track will be a valuable bonus.” Beganovic will be getting back into race mode after the long gap since Melbourne back in early April. After the two rounds so far this season, Dino has secured his first podium in the category and a further two top-five places and he currently sits third in the standings.

Programme. Free practice has already taken place for both F2 and F3. The rest of the weekend programme is as follows:

Friday

11 / 11.35 Qualifying Formula 3

15 /15.10 Qualifying Formula 2

Saturday

11 Sprint Race Formula 3

14.15 Sprint Race Formula 2

Sunday

8.20 Feature Race Formula 3

12.05 Feature Race Formula 2