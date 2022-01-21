F.Regional: Leclerc and Beganovic at the start of the Asia Series

This coming weekend sees the start of the Formula Regional Asia series in Abu Dhabi. Arthur and Dino are taking part with the Prema team, in a series that looks like being very competitive.

The winter break is over for Arthur Leclerc and Dino Beganovic as the two Ferrari Driver Academy students will be on track at Yas Marina this weekend for the first round of Formula Regional Asia. This year’s series runs over five rounds with three races per round, hosted at the Yas Marina and Dubai circuits.

Ideal training. Both drivers have a busy year ahead of them and taking part in the Asian Formula Regional series is a great opportunity to prepare in the best possible training environment- the race track. For Arthur, it’s a return to the category he raced in back in 2020, when the now 21 year old Monegasque won six races in the European series to finish second in the championship. Dino, who races with Prema this season, has more recent experience, as the Swede made his debut in this category last year.

Grabbing the opportunity. “Taking part in the Formula Regional Asia championship is undoubtedly a good opportunity for Arthur and Dino to prepare for a busy 2022 season,” reckons head of the FDA, Marco Matassa. “For Dino it will be an especially important taster given that he continues to race in Formula Regional this year and the strong competition in the Asian series will provide a useful benchmark. For Arthur, it’s a good opportunity to get back on track after a long break and get in the swing of a race weekend, prior to his season in Formula 3.”

Programme. The Yas Marina weekend gets underway on Friday with free practice and two qualifying sessions. The first race is on Saturday at 11 (8 CET), while things get busier on Sunday with Race 2 at 10.50 (7.50 CET) and Race 3 at 14.35 (11.35 CET).