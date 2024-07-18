Bearman and Beganovic hoping for better in Hungary

The two Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy students are on track at the Hungaroring this weekend. They have their sights set firmly on the podium after a difficult event last time out in Silverstone.

The scene is set for the last double-header prior to the summer break, with the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships in action in Hungary before heading for Spa-Francorchamps next weekend. That means four races in eight days, a packed programme, which means plenty of hard work for teams and drivers.

Oliver. The Formula 2 championship runs all the way through to December and the final chequered flag at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi. Nevertheless, this is a key moment for Oliver Bearman, who was announced as a 2025 Haas F1 Team driver in Silverstone, an event he then came away from with far fewer points than expected. Tyre management will be one of the main challenges over the 4.381 kilometres and 14 corners of the Hungaroring and qualifying will also be very important. Grid position is less critical than it used to be here, but it’s still a major plus in terms of race management, to be able to start near the front.

Dino. The Formula 3 championship comes to a close much sooner than its big brother, ending in Monza after these next two rounds. After 14 races, the title fight is still very open and there have been no fewer than nine different winners. Dino Beganovic is currently sixth on 80 points, 39 off the leader, Gabriele Mini. “I’ve got good memories of the Hungaroring,” commented Beganovic. “It’s a technical track and I’ve gone well here. After a difficult time in Silverstone, it will be important to make the most of our potential. We know the hardest thing is managing the tyres, particularly so because the forecast is for very high temperatures. We have all we need to do well and I hope to come away from this weekend having closed the gap a bit more to the championship leader.”

Programme

Friday

09.55 Formula 3 free practice

11.05 Formula 2 free practice (45 minutes)

15.05 Formula 3 qualifying

16.00 Formula 2 qualifying

Saturday

09.50 Formula 3 Sprint Race

14.15 Formula 2 Sprint Race

Sunday

08.25 Formula 3 Feature Race

10.05 Formula 2 Feature Race

All times CEST