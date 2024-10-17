A taste of 2025 for Camara and Taponen

Maranello 17 October 2024

The Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy duo have just taken part in the post-season Formula 3 group tests, prior to making their debut in the series next year.

Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen have just taken part in two post-season Formula 3 test sessions, the first for two days at the Jerez de la Frontera track and the second at the Barcelona-Catalunya track for a further two days. The tests were a first chance to see the 2025 season’s driver and team pairings, running the 2024 cars, while a new one will be used as from the start of the 2025 season.

Lap times. Over the two days at Jerez de la Frontera, Camara, driving for the Trident team, completed 112 laps, with a best time of 1’30”337, around six tenths off the fastest time. Taponen did 118 laps, in an ART team car, with a best time of 1’31”250. The testing in southern Spain was affected by rain on two of the four days, but the teams still managed to get through their planned programmes.

Rafael. Over the two days at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit it was clear that Camara made good progress. The Brazilian completed 108 laps and was always a front runner over the four days, emerging fourth quickest overall with a 1’27”306, under a tenth off the quickest time. “These tests were a great experience and very busy,” commented Camara. “For me, it was my first time in this car and also my first experience of working on track with the Trident team. I think we made a good step forward from Jerez to Barcelona. I had to get used to a lot of new things, but every time I went out on track we improved. I am happy that working with the team went really well right from the start and that is very encouraging with a long break ahead of us. I will continue to work hard to be in top form for the 2025 pre-season tests.”

Tuukka. In Barcelona, Taponen completed 140 laps, with a best time over the two days of 1’28”296. Overall, these test days were quite complicated for me,” commented Tuukka. “The overall performance improved, but I wouldn’t say it were entirely positive. As we know, we will be back on track next year with the new car, so a new cycle will begin, but we have to start working over the winter to be as well prepared as possible for 2025.”