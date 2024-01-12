2024 FDA action starts at Yas Marina

The first round of the Middle East Formula 4 and Formula Regional championships get

underway this weekend in Abu Dhabi. In action for the Ferrari Driver Academy will be

Rafael Camara, Tuukka Taponen and Aurelia Nobels.

Another busy season of racing for the Ferrari Driver Academy students is about to get underway with the usual Middle Eastern Formula 4 and Formula Regional winter series. Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen are tackling FREMEC (Formula Regional Middle East Championship Certified by FIA) racing for the Mumbai Falcons Racing and R-ace GP teams respectively.

This is Camara’s second year in the series. After a good debut last year, the 18 year old Brazilian is aiming to now be a front runner given the experience gained in 2023. Taponen is making his debut in the championship. Last year, the 17 year old Finn made his single-seater debut in Formula 4 and now he will have to get to grips with a new category and a new team although he knows the circuits, having raced in Middle East Formula 4 last year.

Aurelia Nobels flies the FDA colours in Formula 4, driving for the Saintéloc Racing team. The car will feel familiar for the 16 year old Brazilian, as she drove the Italian Formula 4 series last year. Aurelia is due to race only in the first two rounds in the Middle East, as part of her preparation for her debut in the new F1 Academy series.

There are five rounds, with three races each, for both championships: three rounds at Yas Marina, this weekend followed by 19-21 January and 9-11 February) along with two at the Dubai circuit (2-4 and 16-18 February.)

The weekend action at the Yas Marina circuit starts with two qualifying sessions on Saturday for Formula 4 (12.45 local) with race 1 at 16.15, with Sunday hosting races 2 and 3 at 10.45 and 14.45 respectively.

Formula Regional follows a similar timetable: qualifying on Saturday at 13.30, with race 1 at 17.20. Then, races 2 and 3 take place on Sunday at 11.55 and 15.55 respectively.