Tonizza finishes third in the Mobileye GT World Challenge Europe Esports Championship

David Tonizza has finished third in the Mobileye GT World Challenge Europe Esports Championship. This season he twice finished on the podium and produced several other noteworthy performances over the course of the five races.

Slim chance. The Italian sim racer arrived at the final round in Monza still in with a chance of taking the title, albeit a slim one as leader James Baldwin was 18 points ahead. Complicating matters was the fact it rained with varying degrees of intensity at Monza, which made qualifying rather unpredictable. In the end, Tonizza had to settle for eleventh on the grid in his Ferrari 488 GT3. The other Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team driver, Kamil Pawlowski, fared worse, lining up down in 24th spot.

Race. It was still wet for the start, after which David held on to 11th place, while Kamil immediately moved up to 19th before being given a drive-through penalty for causing an accident. In the early stages, Tonizza had a coming together with Jordan Grant-Smith (Race Anywere Simsport) for which he was given a 5 second penalty. The 488 GT3 was not at its best in the wet, not helped by having to carry 10 kilos of balance in line with the BOP (Balance Of Performance.) David did what he could and got as high as sixth, while Kamil finished 17th. The Italian therefore ended up third behind Baldwin (Veloce) and Daire McCormack (Munster Rugby Gaming), with Kamil ending his first championship in 21st place.