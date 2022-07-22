The Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team is fired up: it’s the start of the final preparation stage for Tonizza, Leigh and Donoso

The Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team has fired up its engines and intensified training as it’s not long until the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship gets underway at the end of August. The team has added to last year’s experienced line-up, bringing in another top flight driver.



The line-up. The Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team will once again be calling on two past champions in this category, who raced for the squad last year: Italy’s 20 year old, winner on his debut in the series back in 2019, David Tonizza and Brendon Leigh, the 23 year old Englishman, who was champion in 2017 and 2018. Alongside them comes Fabrizio Donoso Delgada, born in Santiago de Chile, on 19 June 1999 before growing up in Switzerland. He pushed Brendon all the way in the title fight for that very first F1 Esports Series championship.

Format. The series calendar has not yet been officially announced. But over the next few days, some of the training programmes and sessions will be available for followers to watch on Twitch.





David Tonizza, Sim driver #95

“The new F1 Esports season is about to start and training is already underway. We are working hard to be ready for the opening round. We have changed some aspects of our preparation methods which should make us even more efficient, when compared to last year, in terms of choosing the right strategy, also with support from some of the Formula 1 team engineers.”





Brendon Leigh, Sim Driver #72

“I’m ready and pumped about the coming season that will be starting soon. We will be training very hard over the next few weeks to be better prepared than ever for the new season. I want to make a step forward compared to last year in terms of my race preparation.”





Fabrizio Donoso, Sim Driver #88

“I’ve trained very hard these past few days and I can’t wait to be fully integrated into the team. Ferrari has entrusted me with a very important role, given that I will have to help David and Brendon in their training and also act as a catalyst for them through my own performance. I think we can get some great results together and achieve the goals we have set ourselves.”





Marco Matassa, Team Principal

“This season, the Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team boasts an even stronger line up to tackle the F1 Esports Series as front runners. As always, we have set ourselves ambitious goals. “We want to win the teams’ title in the Pro Championship, something we have not yet managed in the three years in which we have taken part. Of course, we also want to win the drivers’ championship again and, with David, Brendon and Fabrizio, I believe we have everything in place to reach our objectives.”