Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team honoured in Maranello

The Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team drivers, Dennis Jordan, Alex Siebel and Timotej Andonovski were presented with an award recently in Maranello by Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur. This was in recognition of their win in the GT Challenge championship on the rFactor2 platform. It was an important recognition for the whole team, at the end of a month of June that was packed with races and events.

Formula Sim Racing – After having joined the whole team in celebrating the Ferrari 499P’s win in the Le Mans 24 Hours at La Sarthe, the rFactor2 drivers, Dennis Jordan and Alex Sieber were back on track, racing single-seaters in Montreal, relaunching their assault on the Formula Sim Racing championship in fine style, the highlight being a great performance from Jordan to win the Canadian GP. Now, after three rounds he is third in the drivers’ standings, just one point off second place. Although his race didn’t go as well, Alex Siebel brought home enough points to help the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team move up to third in the constructors’ standings, with just over half the championship still to come.

SRO Esports –There are still several races for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team drivers to contest on Assetto Corsa Competizione in the SRO championship, after races in June had their ups and downs. Chris Harteveld secured his first podium finish in the Sim Pro Series at the Paul Ricard circuit but, when it was time for the Kyalami 9 Hours round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, neither he nor the rest of the crew finished because of an unfortunate incident.

The same happened to Jordan Sherratt in Saturday’s Sim Pro Series race at Spa, when he had to retire after several collisions, leaving just Chris Harteveld to fight on bravely and finish 11th. However, there are still three endurance championship races to contest throughout the summer, including the Sim Pro Series race at the evocative and historic Nurburgring circuit in a few weeks’ time.

Coming up –While the F1 Esports drivers are preparing for the start of their season, July looks like being very busy on other game platforms, starting with the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports Spa 24 Hours on 15 July, with the Formula Sim Racing British GP the following day and ending with the penultimate round of the Sim Pro Series at the Nurburgring on 30 July.

All the results and the latest news are available on the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team social media accounts: @FerrariEsports