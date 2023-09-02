Results and new challenges ahead for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team

After a busy summer of racing, as well as preparations for the upcoming F1 Esports championship with PSGL and WOR, the SRO races and championships on the rFactor2 platform, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team approaches September with new challenges to meet.

Virtual Endurance Championship –The next official event on its calendar is something truly brand new for the rFactor2 team, taking part on 2 September with the LMP2 car in the hands of Timotej Andonovski and Dennis Jordan in the opening round of the Virtual Endurance Championship, the Monza 6 Hours. It’s a circuit where the team already shone, winning the pre-season two hour race in August.

Formula Sim Racing The Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team is also aiming for the top step of the podium in the Formula Sim Racing series. Dennis Jordan and Alex Siebel finished third and fourth respectively in the San Marino GP on 6 August and then were in the points again to boost their championship hopes in a difficult next round at the Belgian Grand Prix on 20 August, so they are definitely in the hunt for the drivers’ and constructors’ titles with just three races to go.

SRO Esports –It’s also time for the decider in the SRO Esports championships where, thanks to a second place for Chris Harteveld, Jordan Sherratt and Jonathan Riley in the Suzuka 10 Hours, the team has kept its title hopes alive in the Intercontinental GT Challenge going into the final race, the Indianapolis 8 Hours on 16 September. Two weeks after that the Sim Pro Series comes to an end at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, with Chris Harteveld just 9 points off the leader, ready to fight for the title.

Coming up next –September kicks off with the Virtual Endurance Championship Monza 6 Hours on 2 September, followed one week later by the Italian Grand Prix in the Formula Sim Racing series on 10 September. On 16 September it's time for the Indianapolis 8 Hours which brings the curtain down on the SRO Esports International GT Challenge. The 30th September will see the winner crowned in the SRO Sim Pro Series. Follow all the updates on the @FerrariEsports social channels and on our Twitch channel.