Gergo Baldi and Isaac Gillissen join the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team

After finishing an unprecedented joint first with Luca Giacomin in the 2023 Ferrari Esports Series, Gergo Baldi and Isaac Gillisen have been selected to join the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.

A great opportunity and starting point that came with the added bonus of being on hand to watch Scuderia Ferrari’s SF-24 complete its first run at the Fiorano track, as well as getting the chance to meet Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur and the drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.



Gergo and Isaac will race on various platforms throughout the year, from Assetto Corsa Competizione, with which they won the Ferrari Esports Series, to rFactor 2, as well as Raceroom, with which they will contest the DTM Esports championship.



Gergo Baldi – Born on 13 June 1995 in Hungary, Gergo Baldi raced on track in the past before switching to esports. In 2020 he was “Hungary Esports Driver of the Year” and in 2023 he was a front-runner and one of the winners in the Ferrari Esports Series.



Isaac Gillissen – Born in the Netherlands in 2000, Isaac grabbed the headlines in the esports world in 2019, winning the Project Cars 2 SMS-R championship. After he was one of three winners of the 2023 Ferrari Esports Series, he joined the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team and immediately made his mark, taking pole position for the 24 Hours of Daytona, a round of the Virtual Endurance Championship on the rFactor 2 platform.