Ferrari HP Esports Series Grand Final: start your engines!

The countdown to the Ferrari HP Esports Series Grand Final has begun! Not long now until 5 December when the best sim racers from around the world will go head to head in an unprecedented event in the splendid setting of the brand new Esports Arena in Ferrari World at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.



The Ferrari HP Esports Series has been run over the past seven months, featuring aspiring virtual racers of all levels from all over the world, from EMEA, APAC, the Americas, now culminating in an unmissable LAN event on Thursday 5 December from 12.00 to 18.00, held for the first time at Ferrari World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.



15 finalists have made it through from the EMEA, APAC and the Americas regional finals, as well as a wildcard from the Thrustmaster Community Cup. Up for grabs is a place on the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team, as well as exclusive prizes from Ferrari B&O, Ray-Ban, Thrustmaster and more.



The Ferrari HP Esports Series Grand Final will be shown live on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/ferrariesports), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/ferrari) and on all social media @FerrariEsports.