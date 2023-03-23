An all-new nine driver line-up for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team in 2023

It’s all change this season for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team, with a stable of nine all-new sim drivers and the possibility of more to come, allocated to specific main platforms and a different approach overall in how the team is run. Those are the three pillars of the team’s strategy in an attempt to turn its fortunes around after the Maranello squad’s past results did not live up to expectations, with just a single title in the last three years. Now it has everything in place to aim for better.

F1 Esports. The two drivers who will tackle the F1 Esports Pro Championship with the Ferrari SF-23 using the F1 2023 game have already been announced: France’s Nicolas Longuet, born in 2002 with three wins and six poles to his name as well as a fourth place in 2020, along with Iran’s Bardia Broumandgohar, known as Bari Broumand, born in 2003, with two pole positions, one win and a fourth place last season. Alongside them as third driver will be Poland’s Tomek Poradsisz, born in 2005, a three time national F1 Esports champion. Tomek won the Challenger (PC Drivers category) classification with six win and four podiums from 12 race starts. The series calendar has not yet been published but as usual, the dates are all in the second half of the year.



SRO Esports. Four drivers will race in championships from the SRO Esports world, using the Assetto Corsa Competizione platform with the brand new Ferrari 296 GT3: Britain’s Jonathan Riley, born in 2003, recent winner of the Ferrari Esports Series 2022 already announced alongside Longuet and Broumand; South African Jordan Sherratt, born in 1999, winner of the SimGrid World Cup 2020, the Raceface Endurance Series 2021 and fifth in the GT World Challenge Sprint 2022 championship; Chris Harteveld from the Netherlands, born in 2001, winner in the Silver class of the GT World Challenge America 2022 and Italy’s Andrea Capoccia, born in 1997, winner of the 2021 SimGrid Endurance championship. They will all race in the Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports (the calendar is: 20/5 12 Hours of Bathurst; 17/6 9 Hours of Kyalami; 15/9 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps; 19/8 10 Hours of Suzuka; 16/9 8 Hours of Indianapolis), while Harteveld and Sherratt will also compete in the SRO Esports Sim Pro Series (with this calendar: 23/4 Monza; 3/6 Paul Ricard; 30/6 Spa-Francorchamps; 29/7 Nürburgring; 30/9 Barcellona). Jordan will really be working hard as he is also due to race in the SRO America Sprint Series (6/5 Laguna Seca; 10/6 Circuit of the Americas; 22/7 Silverstone; 5/8 Watkins Glen; 2/9 Indianapolis).



GT Challenge. The final two drivers are specialists on the rFactor2 platform and will take part in the GT Challenge championship at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 GT3 in this early part of the season: Gerrmany’s Alex Siebel, born in 1995, winner of the Virtual Endurance Championship 2022, and his compatriot Dennis Jordan, born in 1999 and winner of the 8 Hours of Bahrain round of the 2022/2023 Le Mans Virtual Series. The championship features a packed calendar, starting next week: 27/3 Long beach; 3/4 Sebring; 10/4 Laguna Seca; 4/17 Indianapolis; 24/4 Lime Rock Park; 1/5 Daytona.





Tomasz Poradzisz

Sim driver

"I am super excited to be joining the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team for 2023 and beyond. If you told me a few years ago I'd be part of Ferrari I would have never believed you! This is just the beginning of an amazing journey and I cannot wait to get started!"





Jordan Sherratt

Sim driver

"Joining such a prestigious brand and being able to represent Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team is an absolute honour. We have an exciting year ahead of us with a lot of racing. I can’t wait to start."





Chris Harteveld

Sim driver

"Being part of the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team is a childhood dream come true. I’m super excited to get started. I know this adventure will be special."





Andrea Capoccia

Sim driver

"Being Italian, joining Ferrari was one of my biggest dreams, and now it has become reality! I'm extremely happy with how this journey has started and I can't wait to give it my all."





Alex Siebel

Sim driver

"I feel incredibly honoured to be able to represent such a prestigious brand as Scuderia Ferrari. Watching Michael Schumacher winning in red as a kid truly sparked my passion for motorsport and to get the opportunity now to be part of this brand simply is a dream come true."





Dennis Jordan

Sim driver

"I am incredibly excited to join the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team and work with an incredible team of people to continue to add to the brand's tremendous amount of success in the ever-growing simracing landscape as well."





Marco Matassa

Team Principal

"For this year, we have completely changed our approach to how the team is organised, with the aim of going for the win in all the series in which we are competing. It’s normal to think that such a radical change would require an initial period of adjustment, but I believe that the professionalism of our staff and our drivers will reduce this transition period to a minimum.

We believe that selecting specific sim drivers to tackle each of the most important platforms is the best way to achieve our goals. Good look to all the guys, starting with Alex and Dennis, who right from this coming Monday, will be tackling the first race.

It will also be good to see Jonathan, Jordan, Chris and Andrea at work, in some cases finally actually on site, in the SRO championship, starting at the end of April with Monza, while Nicolas, Bari and Tomek will have quite some time to prepare as well as possible for the Formula 1 Pro Championship.

We’ve had some difficult seasons up until now, with not much in the way of outstanding results for us and our fans, but I believe that even this will be a boost and give us the determination to do something good in the season that’s about to get underway."



