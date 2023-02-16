An all-new line-up for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team

The Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team will tackle the 2023 season with a completely new line-up, which will expand during the course of the year, to take in the various championships in which it will compete. Racing in the F1 Esports Pro Championship will be Nicolas Longuet and Bari Broumand, while Jonathan Riley, recent winner of the Ferrari Esports Series also joins the team.

Nicolas. Longuet is French, but was born in Turin, Italy in 2002 and, despite his young age, is already a veteran on the Esports scene. He has always been keen on cars and decided to focus on simulator racing in 2018, soon finishing as runner-up in the French championship, which earned him a place on the F1 Esports Prodraft. The following year he made his F1 Esports debut with Red Bull Racing and at 17 he became the youngest driver to claim a podium finish. He raced for Renault, Alpine and Alfa Romeo, taking three wins and six pole positions. In 2020 he finished fourth in the championship.

Bari. Broumand, full name Bardia Broumandgohar, was born in 2003 in Iran. Keen on sport since he was very young, he played football and basketball, but the world of cars is his real love. He first tried karts at the age of six and in a short space of time he won the national championship seven times. In 2020 he made his debut in the F1 Esports Series with the Mercedes team at the Chinese Grand Prix and the following year he joined McLaren Shadow. He showed promise, coming fifth in the 2021 championship and fourth the following year. He has two pole positions and one win to his name.

Jonathan. Riley was born in the United Kingdom in 2003. A lover of video games, he started racing on a simulator in 2018, turning professional. He won the 2022 Ferrari Esports Series, producing an outstanding performance in the Grand Final with a great hot-lap at the wheel of a 488 GT3 Evo on the Indianapolis circuit and joined the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team thanks to his excellent results. His favourite track is one that warms the heart of all Ferrari fans, Monza, due to its unique features in terms of preparation and car set-up. Outside of racing, Jonathan is reading Physics at the University of Birmingham.

Working on many fronts. Racing in several championships, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team has a busy year in prospect and the full programme will be decided very soon, with entries in the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship and various GT categories. New members of the team will be announced during the season.





Nicolas Longuet, Sim Driver

"This is a dream come true! Maybe it’s not common knowledge that I’m half Italian, so it’s fantastic for me to finally also represent this country with the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team. It’s going to be an exciting year and I can’t wait for us all to start working together."







Bari Broumand, Sim Driver

"It’s fantastic to be joining such a prestigious team and it’s a real honour for me to represent Ferrari. I am very excited and I can’t wait to start."





Jonathan Riley, Sim Driver

"It’s really special to see that all the hard work that went into winning the competitive Ferrari Esports Series has paid off with a seat in the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team. It’s a fantastic opportunity and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel, representing such a famous marque."





Marco Matassa, Team Principal

"We are proud to present our 2023 line-up. We’ve gone for a completely new driver pool, because we saw the time had come to turn the page. Our results over the past two seasons did not live up to our expectations, so we decided to start again with a clean sheet of paper, with two young but impressive youngsters, Nicolas and Bari. I am sure they will bring the competence, determination and will to win that will see us up our game. The Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team cannot settle for anything less than wins and I think the selection we have made puts us in a position to soon be fighting at the front. Welcome also to Jonathan, who did so well in the Ferrari Esports Series and will now drive for us in GT championships over the coming months. Good luck to all of them."