A hot summer for Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team

The past month went very well for the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team. There were promising wins in the PSGL and WOR championships for Bari Broumand and Nicolas Longuet, who also attended the British Grand Prix to support Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while awaiting the start of the F1 Esports championship and the rFactor2 and Assetto Corsa Competizione, they are all set to be front runners all summer.

Formula Sim Racing – After winning the Canadian GP, Dennis Jordan took a second consecutive victory in the British Grand Prix to sit just seven points behind the series leader. Alex Siebel is on the up, finishing fifth at Silverstone, playing a key role in the race for the constructors’ title where Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team is currently in second place.

With two races in the space of just a few weeks, August could be a decisive month for the team’s Formula Sim Racing ambitions, but it’s not the only arena. The drivers will also be racing on the rFactor2 platform in covered wheel racing, as from 19 August with the pre-season race of the Virtual Endurance Championship with Timotej Andonovski in the LMP2 car in the Monza 2 Hours.

SRO Esports – Still on the endurance side, but with Assetto Corsa Competizione, July saw a good points haul with fourth place in the Pro class in the Spa 24 Hours, a round of the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports championship. Jordan Sherratt, Chris Harteveld, Andrea Capoccia and Jonathan Riley showed great team spirit in difficult weather, experiencing a few unfortunate incidents, back in the points after failing to score in Kyalami, with two races still to go.

In the SRO Sim Pro Series, there is just one round remaining, but the fight for the drivers’ crown is still open with Chris Harteveld just nine points off the leader, thanks to his third place at the Nurburgring, down to good teamwork with Jordan Sherratt finishing fourth. It was Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team’s best result in this championship and there could be more surprises to come at the final round in Barcelona on 1st October.

Coming up next –The hot summer of esports continues on 6 August with the Formula Sim Racing round at Imola, before an action packed Saturday 19 August with the pre-season VEC race, the Monza 2 Hours and the Suzuka 10 Hours in the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge Esports championship. The following day, it’s time for single-seaters with the Formula Sim Racing Belgian GP. Also not to be missed, the weekly rounds of the PSGL and WOR in preparation for the F1 Esports season, love on Twitch on the @FerrariEsports channel for all the highlights.