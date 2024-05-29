Zois SKRIMPIAS, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Zois SKRIMPIAS

    1standings

    • GRE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2024
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    15
    average points
    0
    titles
    numbers
    30.00
    points overall
    2
    race contested
    • 5th May 2024, Mugello Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in Mugello Race-1 2024
      first top 10

    current season

    • challenge Europe
    • Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      team
    • 168
      race number
    • --
      position

    career

    10
    5
    1
    50%
    2
    50%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    1
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0

    driver results

    podium finishes
    100%
    Finishes outside top ten
    0%
    Top ten finishes
    100%
    retirements
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    50%
    pole positions
    50%
    fastest laps
    50%
