Zois SKRIMPIAS, Ferrari Challenge Driver

Ferrari Challenge Driver
Zois
SKRIMPIAS
1
standings
Zois
SKRIMPIAS
GRE
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
15
average points
0
titles
numbers
30.00
points overall
2
race contested
5th May 2024, Mugello Race-2
last race
2° in Mugello Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
challenge Europe
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
team
168
race number
--
position
career
10
5
1
50%
2
50%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
50%
pole positions
50%
fastest laps
50%
2
car
Ferrari
296
Challenge
3
news
All
of
Ferrari’s
standings
car
news