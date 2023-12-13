|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
TONY DAVIS
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
2
Wide World Ferrari
P
3
The Collection
P
4
MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
5
DAVID MUSIAL JR
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
6
Ferrari of Seattle
P
7
JOE RUBBO
Ferrari of Long Island
P
8
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
9
DAVID MUSIAL
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Seattle
P
11
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
12
Ferraro of San Francisco
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
16
JAY LOGAN
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM
17
FRANK SZCZESNIAK
Ferrari of Austin
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
19
JON BENNETT
Foreign Cars Italia
P
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
2
Ferrari of Westlake
S
3
Ferrari of Seattle
S
4
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
5
Ferrari of Washington
S
6
The Collection
S
7
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
8
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
9
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
10
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
11
CHUCK WHITTAL
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
12
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
14
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Naples
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Seattle
S-AM
17
Ferrari of San Diego
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
S
20
Ferrari of Westlake
S
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ferrari of Naples
S
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Ferrari of San Francisco
P
4
Ferrari of Ontario
P
5
LOGAN BROUGHTON
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
6
Ferrari of Seattle
P
7
GERDAS VENSLOVAS
Continental AutoSports
S
8
MATTHEW DALTON
Ferrari of Long Island
S
9
Foreign Cars Italia
S
10
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
11
Ferrari Philadelphia
S
12
Wide World Ferrari
P
13
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
14
Ferrari of Washington
S
15
Ferrari of San Antonio
S
16
DAN MAGNUSZEWSKI
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
17
Wide World Ferrar
S
18
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
19
JEFFERY KIEL
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
20
Ferrari of Houston
S
21
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S
22
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S
23
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
P-AM
2
MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
3
DAVID MUSIAL JR
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
4
JOE RUBBO
Ferrari of Long Island
P
5
The Collection
P
6
Wide World Ferrari
P
7
TONY DAVIS
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
8
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
9
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Seattle
P
11
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
12
DAVID MUSIAL
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
14
FRANK SZCZESNIAK
Ferrari of Austin
P-AM
15
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
16
JAY LOGAN
Boardwalk Ferrari
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Seattle
P
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
2
Ferrari of Westlake
S
3
The Collection
S
4
CHUCK WHITTAL
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
5
Ferrari of Seattle
S
6
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
7
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
8
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
9
Foreign Cars Italia
S-AM
10
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
11
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
S
12
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Naples
S-AM
14
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
15
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
16
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Seattle
S-AM
18
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
19
Ferrari of San Diego
S-AM
20
ROBERT MCWILLIAMS
Ferrari of Washington
S
21
MIKE LOULI
Ferrari of Ontario
S
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|CLASS
1
Ferrari Philadelphia
S
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Ferrari of San Francisco
P
4
Ferrari of Lake Forest
P
5
Ferrari of Seattle
P
6
Ferrari of Ontario
P
7
MATTHEW DALTON
Ferrari of Long Island
S
8
Ferrari of Houston
S
9
Ferrari of Washington
S
10
GERDAS VENSLOVAS
Continental AutoSports
S
11
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
12
Wide World Ferrari
P
13
DAN MAGNUSZEWSKI
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
14
Foreign Cars Italia
S
15
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
16
Ferrari of Naples
S
17
Ferrari of San Antonio
S
18
Ferrari of Westlake
S
19
Wide World Ferrari
S
20
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
21
JEFFERY KIEL
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
22
Ferrari of Lake Forest
S
23
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S
Apart from a chicane ahead the “The Loop” hairpin bend, the “Inner Loop” is practically the same as that used for Formula 1 Grands Prix. Instead, the new part of the track has four corners and a short straight. The “Glen” is a circuit that needs to be treated with respect because it puts drivers seriously to the test. The track’s high-speed esses and its technical features make it very interesting. The “Esse” immediately following the first turn is a very demanding point, where drivers must try to find the best trajectory to ensure a good exit speed for the straight that follows and that leads to “The Loop”.
The difficulty is compounded by the slight climb along which the “Esse” winds, which takes up engine power. Also, the final part of the track with its “90” turn is very technical and allows drivers to show their class.