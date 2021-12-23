12 SepSonoma 2022
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
4
Wide World Ferrari
P
5
Ferrari Westlake
P
6
Ferrari Quebec
P
7
HARRY CHEUNG
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
P
8
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
9
Ferrari of Long Island
P
10
The Collection
P-AM
11
Ferrari of Long Island
P
12
Boardwalk Ferrari
P
13
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
15
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Houston
P
18
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
19
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
20
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
21
BRUCE CLEVELAND
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
P-AM
22
The Collection
P-AM
23
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
24
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Seattle
S
2
Ferrari of Denver
S
3
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
4
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S
5
Ferrari of Seattle
S
6
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
7
Ferrari of Long Island
S
8
Ferrari of New England
S
9
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
10
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
11
Ferrari of Ontario
S
12
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
13
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
14
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
15
Ferrari Westlake
S
16
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
19
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
20
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
22
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
24
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
25
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
26
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
27
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
28
The Collection
S-AM
29
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
30
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
31
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
32
Ferrari of Seattle
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Seattle
P
2
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
3
Ferrari Quebec
P
4
Ferrari Westlake
P
5
Wide World Ferrari
P
6
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
7
HARRY CHEUNG
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
P
8
Boardwalk Ferrari
P
9
The Collection
P-AM
10
Ferrari of Long Island
P
11
Ferrari of Long Island
P
12
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
14
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
15
The Collection
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
17
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
19
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
20
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
21
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
22
Ferrari of Houston
P
23
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
24
BRUCE CLEVELAND
Ferrari of Silicon Valley
P-AM
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S
2
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
3
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
4
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
6
Ferrari of Denver
S
7
Ferrari of Seattle
S
8
Ferrari of New England
S
9
Ferrari of Long Island
S
10
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
11
Ferrari of Seattle
S
12
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
13
Ferrari of Ontario
S
14
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
15
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
16
Ferrari Westlake
S
17
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
18
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
19
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
21
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
22
The Collection
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
24
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
26
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
27
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
28
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
29
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
30
Ferrari of Seattle
S
31
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
32
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM