12 Jul
|NO.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
3
Stratstone Manchester
P
6
Stratstone Manchester
P
10
Maranello Sales
P
16
H. R. Owen London
P
23
FAISAL AL-FAISAL
H. R. Owen London
P
24
Graypaul Birmingham
P
29
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
33
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
61
Graypaul Nottingham
P
|NO.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
7
H. R. Owen London
S
17
Graypaul Edinburgh
S
19
Meridien Modena
S
20
JCT600 Brooklands
S
77
Graypaul Birmingham
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
2
Graypaul Birmingham
P
3
Stratstone Manchester
P
4
H. R. Owen London
P
5
Meridien Modena
S
6
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
7
Maranello Sales
P
8
JCT600 Brooklands
S
9
FAISAL AL-FAISAL
H.R. Owen London
P
10
H. R. Owen London
S
11
Graypaul Birmingham
S
12
Stratstone Manchester
P
13
Graypaul Edinburgh
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
2
Graypaul Birmingham
P
3
FAISAL AL-FAISAL
H.R. Owen London
P
4
Maranello Sales
P
5
Dick Lovett Swindon
P
6
Graypaul Birmingham
S
7
Meridien Modena
S
8
JCT600 Brooklands
S
9
H. R. Owen London
P
10
H. R. Owen London
S