    Ferrari Challenge Europe

    PORTIMÃO

    04-07 July 2024
      POSDRIVERTEAMCLASS
      1
      LUCA LUDWIG
      MERTEL Motorsport
      P
      2
      GIACOMO ALTOÉ
      Emil Frey Racing
      P
      3
      PHILIPP BARON
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      P
      1
      MANUELA GOSTNER
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      S
      2
      HENRY HASSID
      Kessel Racing
      S
      3
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      1
      ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      S-AM
      2
      ERIC CHEUNG
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      3
      JAN SANDMANN
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      1
      GIACOMO ALTOÉ
      Emil Frey Racing
      P
      2
      PHILIPP BARON
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      P
      3
      BENCE VALINT
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
      P
      1
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      2
      HENRY HASSID
      Kessel Racing
      S
      3
      TIBOR VALINT
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
      S
      1
      JAN SANDMANN
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      2
      ERIC CHEUNG
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      3
      ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      S-AM
      The Autodromo Internacional Algarve takes its name from the surrounding region, the Algarve, in southern Portugal.
      It opened in November 2008 for the last round of the World Superbike Championship, and covers over 300 hectares in the hills around the town of Portimão.
      The 4692-metre track consists of continuous ups and downs that make it very technical and challenging. It has many blind and banked turns. The main straight is almost a kilometre long and leads into the first two fast right turns, followed by turn 3, the first major deceleration. It is a very slow right turn, often with understeer.
      The track continues uphill towards turn 4, a quick bend to the left whose exit is hidden from view and that leads into a short return straight. At the end, a hairpin bend to the left leads to the fastest part of the track. You accelerate into turns 6 and 7, gaining a lot of speed before decelerating for turn 8, to the right, which gets tighter and tighter towards the end.
      From there it is uphill all the way to turn 9: before this fast left-hand bend that you take at full speed the track goes back downhill and then quickly climbs again, creating a powerful compression. The deceleration of turn 10, to the right, is the most challenging: at this point, the track veers downhill, so you can't see the apex.
      The circuit again heads downhill towards turn 11. The latter is not especially difficult and precedes heavy braking before turn 12. The last part of the track includes two long right-hand bends: the first is banked, while the second, the one that leads into the finishing straight, is very bumpy.
      Turns
      • LocationPortimãoPortugal
      • Circuit Length4653 m
      • Race time30 minutes

      CHALLENGE EUROPE DRIVERS

      JPN
      Nobuhiro
      Imada
      44
      Formula Racing · EU
      4
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      44
      Formula Racing · FM
      ITA
      Thomas
      Gostner
      151
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      161
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe - Andreas König
      AUT
      Andreas
      KÖNIG
      104
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      104
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      DEN
      Henrik
      Kamstrup
      113
      Formula Racing · EU
      113
      Formula Racing · FM
      POR
      Alvaro José
      TRINDADE RAMOS
      150
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · EU
      150
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · FM
      GER
      Matt
      Rosner
      42
      MERTEL Motorsport · EU
      FRA
      Alex
      Fox
      139
      YANASE Fiorano Motori · EU
      139
      YANASE Fiorano Motori · JP
      139
      YANASE Fiorano Motori · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge UK
      GBR
      Darren
      HOWELL
      183
      JCT600 Leeds · EU
      5
      JCT600 Leeds · UK
      SPA
      Rafael
      Duran
      27
      Formula Racing · EU
      38
      The Collection · USA
      27
      Formula Racing · FM
      GRE
      Zois
      SKRIMPIAS
      147
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      Christian Kinch, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      SWE
      Christian
      Kinch
      128
      Formula Racing · EU
      128
      Formula Racing · FM
      GBR
      John
      Dhillon
      151
      Formula Racing · EU
      151
      Formula Racing · FM
      USA
      Alberto
      Duran
      137
      Formula Racing · EU
      164
      The Collection · USA
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Masaru
      Yoneda
      114
      Cornes Osaka · EU
      124
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      114
      Cornes Osaka · FM
      JPN
      Motohiko
      ISOZAKI
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · EU
      55
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · FM
      Friedrich
      MÜLLER
      155
      Gohm Motorsport · EU
      155
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · FM
      DEN
      Andreas
      Bøgh-Sorensen
      7
      Formula Racing · EU
      BEL
      Robin
      Maes
      102
      Monza N.V. · EU
      SUI
      Jasin
      Ferati
      1
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      1
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
      ITA
      Germano
      Salernitano
      116
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      GER
      Amin
      Arefpour
      88
      Riller & Schnauck · EU
      88
      Riller & Schnauck · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Driver - Lisa Clark
      USA
      Lisa
      Clark
      130
      Pellin Racing · EU
      127
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      327
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · FM
      MON
      Willem
      Van Der Vorm
      182
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
      182
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · FM
      VEN
      Angelo
      Fontana
      80
      Rossocorsa · EU
      LEB
      Faysal
      SHAIR
      5
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      JPN
      Norikazu
      Shibata
      110
      CORNES Osaka · EU
      181
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      181
      CORNES Osaka · AU
      110
      Formula Racing · FM
      Gilbert YATES, Ferrari Challenge UK Driver
      GBR
      Gilbert
      YATES
      10
      Charles Hurst · EU
      1
      Charles Hurst · UK
      10
      Charles Hurst · FM
      GBR
      Andrew
      MORROW
      4
      Charles Hurst · EU
      4
      Charles Hurst · FM
      ITA
      Marco
      Zanasi
      69
      Motor Service - Pinetti Motorsport M · EU
      69
      Motor Service - Pinetti Motorsport · FM
      ITA
      Vincenzo
      Scarpetta
      90
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing Team · EU
      90
      Radicci Automobili · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Matthias
      Moser
      159
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      USA
      James
      Weiland
      118
      Rossocorsa · EU
      118
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Giuseppe Ramelli, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Giuseppe
      Ramelli
      172
      Pellin Racing · EU
      Herbert
      GEISS
      11
      Maranello Motors - Pro Racing · EU
      11
      Maranello Motors - Pro Racing · FM
      ITA
      Fabrizio
      Crestani
      87
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      null · FM
      USA
      Dylan
      Medler
      15
      The Collection · EU
      15
      The Collection · USA
      15
      The Collection · FM
      JPN
      Shintaro
      AKATSU
      115
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      115
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      ITA
      Stefano
      Inama
      144
      Modena Cars - D&C Racing · EU
      USA
      Stephen
      EARLE
      100
      Kessel Racing · EU
      100
      Kessel Racing · FM
      LEB
      Talal
      SHAIR
      124
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      SUI
      Qwin
      WIETLISBACH
      22
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      ITA
      Fabrizio
      Fontana
      169
      Formula Racing · EU
      169
      Formula Racing · FM
      FRA
      Henry
      Hassid
      67
      Kessel Racing · EU
      67
      Kessel Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      SWE
      Tommy
      Lindroth
      127
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      ITA
      Enzo
      Trulli
      34
      RadicciAutomobili -SanasiRacing Team · EU
      GBR
      Germana
      TOGNELLA
      168
      Ineco Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      GER
      Jan Benedikt
      Sandmann
      186
      Kessel Racing · EU
      186
      Kessel Racing · FM
      GBR
      Oscar Lee
      Ryndziewicz
      121
      Kessel Racing · EU
      21
      Graypaul Glasgow · UK
      121
      Kessel Racing · FM
      SUI
      Giuseppe
      Frascaro
      140
      Rossocorsa · EU
      140
      Rossocorsa · FM
      CZE
      Hendrik
      VIOL
      92
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      92
      Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
      Luigi
      Coluccio
      45
      Rossocorsa · EU
      45
      Rossocorsa · FM
      HKG
      Charles
      Chan
      133
      Formula Racing · EU
      133
      Formula Racing · FM
      Jacob BIDSTRUP, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      DEN
      Jacob
      Bidstrup
      51
      Formula Racing · EU
      POR
      Cristiano
      Maciel
      130
      FBO Motor Sports · EU
      171
      FBO Motor Sports · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge UK
      GBR
      Steven
      DOPSON
      125
      Dick Lovett Swindon · EU
      25
      Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
      ITA
      David
      Gostner
      50
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      50
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      GER
      Sven
      SCHÖMER
      175
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · EU
      175
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · FM
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver 2025
      USA
      Yahn
      Bernier
      123
      Rossocorsa · EU
      132
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      332
      Ferrari of Seattle · FM
      Paolo Scudieri, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Paolo
      Scudieri
      101
      Sa.Mo.Car · EU
      101
      Sa.Mo.Car · FM
      ARG
      Franco
      Girolami
      72
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing Team · EU
      CZE
      Martin
      HAVAS
      82
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      82
      Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
      GRE
      Aleksei
      KOMAROV
      199
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      199
      Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
      SUI
      Felix
      Hirsiger
      30
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      30
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      LEB
      Hassan
      Dabboussi
      111
      Formula Racing · EU
      111
      Formula Racing · FM
      Pranav VANGALA, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      GBR
      Pranav
      VANGALA
      18
      HR Owen · EU
      29
      HR Owen · UK
      18
      HR Owen · FM
      ferrari challenge japan
      JPN
      Yasuhito
      Fukui
      122
      Cornes Shiba · EU
      101
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      122
      Cornes Shiba · FM
      GER
      Otto
      Blank
      71
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · EU
      71
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · FM
      KGZ
      Ruslan
      SADREEV
      166
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      AUT
      Alois
      Meir
      180
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstle · EU
      NED
      Michael
      VERHAGEN
      18
      Ferrari Warszawa · EU
      33
      Ferrari Warszawa · FM
      GER
      Danilo
      Del Favero
      9
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · EU
      9
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · FM
      RAF
      David
      Akhobadze
      23
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
      23
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · FM
      ITA
      Max
      MUGELLI
      3
      CDP - Eureka Competition · EU
      3
      CDP - Eureka Competition · FM
      ITA
      Manuela
      Gostner
      193
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      193
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Driver - Rey Acosta
      USA
      Rey
      Acosta
      107
      The Collection · EU
      7
      The Collection · USA
      207
      The Collection · FM
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver 2025
      USA
      Eric
      Marston
      126
      Pellin Racing · EU
      26
      Ferrari of Westlake · USA
      Fouad AL GHANIM, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      KWT
      Fouad
      ALGHANIM
      157
      Rossocorsa - Kuwait Automobile & Trading Co. · EU
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe - Tibor Valint
      HUN
      Tibor
      Valint
      132
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      132
      Gohm Motorsport · FM
      Corinna Gostner, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      ITA
      Corinna
      Gostner
      173
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      173
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      MEX
      Luis
      Perusquia
      119
      Rossocorsa · EU
      131
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      119
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Boris Gideon, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      GER
      Boris
      Gideon
      103
      Autohaus Ulrich · EU
      103
      Autohaus Ulrich · FM
      GER
      Josef
      Schumacher
      188
      Eberlein - Schumacher Racing · EU
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver - Andrea Levy
      ITA
      Andrea
      Levy
      170
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap · EU
      170
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Maurizio
      Pitorri
      181
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap · EU
      181
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver. James Owen
      GBR
      James
      Owen
      40
      Meridien Modena - Engstler · EU
      40
      Meridien Modena - Engstler · FM
      Anders BIDSTRUP, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      DEN
      Anders
      Bidstrup
      29
      Formula Racing · EU
      CAN
      Eric
      Cheung
      198
      Formula Racing · EU
      ITA
      Giammarco
      Marzialetti
      12
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      12
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing Team · FM
      AUT
      Ernst
      Kirchmayr
      106
      Kessel Racing · EU
      21
      Twin Cities Performance · USA
      99
      Kessel AUTO · AU
      106
      Kessel Racing · FM
      GER
      Michael
      MARTIN
      109
      Maranello Motors – Schumacher Racing · EU
      109
      Maranello Motors · FM
      GER
      Björn
      Grossmann
      26
      B.I. Corse - octane126 · EU
      26
      B.I. Corse - octane126 · FM
      GER
      Hanno
      Laskowski
      85
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      85
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      BEL
      Guy
      Fawe
      120
      Scuderia FMA · EU
      120
      Scuderia FMA · FM
      NED
      Fons
      Scheltema
      177
      Kessel Racing · EU
      177
      Kessel Racing · FM
      N. M., Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      ITA
      N.
      M.
      87
      Rossocorsa · EU
      BEL
      Gilles
      Renmans
      77
      Francorchamps Motors Brussels · EU
      77
      Francorchamps Motors Brussels · FM
      The “Autòdromo Internacional do Algarve” is commonly known as the “Portimão Circuit” because it is located near the town of the same name in the Algarve region of southern Portugal.

      The Portimao Circuit complex offers 64 different track configurations, whose length varies between 3.465 km and 4.684 km, allowing for a wide variety of choices.

      The track in Portimão is a recent construction. The facility opened in October 2008. It hosts car and motorcycle racing. In 2020, the Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix was held there for the first time. Previously, single-seaters raced on other tracks.

      The Portimão circuit features a series of natural ups and downs that make it rather spectacular and reminiscent of the old Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps. It is famous for its altitude with its challenging gradients of up to 12% downhill and 6% uphill. Fast turns increase overall downforce, while an interesting alternation of slow corners and restarts demands a lot of traction.