11 May
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Graypaul Birmingham
P
2
Stratstone Manchester
P
3
Meridien Modena
P
4
HR Owen London
P
5
Charles Hurst
P
6
JCT600 Brooklands
S
7
Dick Lovett Swindon
S
8
HR Owen London
S
9
Graypaul Birmingham
S
10
Maranello Sales
S
11
Stratstone Manchester
S
12
Carrs Ferrari
S
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Graypaul Birmingham
P
2
HR Owen London
P
3
Stratstone Manchester
P
4
HR Owen London
P
5
Charles Hurst
P
6
Graypaul Birmingham
S
7
JCT600 Brooklands
S
8
Dick Lovett Swindon
S
9
Maranello Sales
S
10
HR Owen London
S
11
Meridien Modena
S
12
Stratstone Manchester
S