Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

Ferrari Racing Days

NÜRBURGRING

05-08 September 2024
Very little remains of the fearsome old Nürburgring that made the history of Formula 1, other than its name.

The 22.81 km and 173 corners that made up the Nordschleife, where the drivers made all the difference, has given way to a “modern” track comprising short but important stretches, broken up by chicanes or slow corners. To win on this track, which is still fast and very enjoyable to drive, you need a very well balanced car with a chassis able to support the driver’s style. The track’s asphalt may be very smooth, but it follows a very bumpy route, which makes driving a lot of fun and very challenging. The brakes don’t have to work hard along the ups and downs of the Ring, but the tyres need to withstand heavy loads. Indeed, the track is famous for its understeer. Its challenging points include the new “Mercedes Arena” which replaced the Castrol Esse and offers many opportunities for passing on entry.

The Dunlop hairpin also requires great care on entry and, above all, on exit. Although there are few places to pass - the last one being the Veedol chicane, the German track often hosts hard-fought and very entertaining races.

Turns
  • LocationNürburgGermany
  • Circuit Length5148 m

CHALLENGE EUROPE DRIVERS

Ferrari Challenge UK Driver
GBR
Carl
CAVERS
451
Graypaul Nottingham · EU
51
Graypaul Nottingham · UK
Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
GBR
James
Owen
26
Meridien Modena - FF Corse · EU
26
Meridien Modena - FF Corse · FM
Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
USA
Bruce
CLEVELAND
358
Ferrari of Silicon Valley · EU
58
Ferrari of Silicon Valley · NA
358
Ferrari SiliconValley · FM
USA
Stephen
EARLE
100
Kessel Racing · EU
100
Kessel Racing · FM
Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
BRA
Custodio
Toledo
288
The Collection · EU
88
The Collection · NA
288
The Collection · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
AUT
Alexander
Nussbaumer
136
Gohm - Scuderia GT · EU
136
Gohm - Scuderia GT · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
DEU
Christian
HERDT-WIPPER
183
Emil Frey Sportivo · EU
183
Emil Frey Sportivo · FM
Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
GER
Josef
Schumacher
188
Eberlein Automobile · EU
188
Eberlein Automobile · FM
Roger Grouwels, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
NED
Roger
Grouwels
117
Kroymans - Race Art · EU
117
Kroymans - Race Art · FM
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Nobuhiro
Imada
504
Rosso Scuderia · EU
4
Rosso Scuderia · JP
14
Rosso Scuderia · FM
Danilo Del Favero, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
GER
Danilo
Del Favero
9
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · EU
9
Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
AUT
Christian
WINDISCHBERGER
131
Baron Motorsport · EU
Ferrari Challenge Europe
GER
Hanno
Laskowski
85
Emil Frey Sportivo · EU
85
Emil Frey Sportivo · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
DEN
Peter
Christensen
121
Formula Racing · EU
121
Formula Racing · FM
GRN
Ruslan
SADREEV
77
Scuderia Praha · EU
77
Scuderia Praha · FM
Murat Cuhadaroglu, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - Turkey.
TUR
Murat
Cuhadaroglu
133
Kessel Racing · EU
133
Kessel Racing · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
CZE
Josef
Král
67
Scuderia Praha · EU
Ferrari Challenge Europe
BEL
Guy
Fawe
120
Scuderia FMA · EU
131
Ferrari Of Tampa Bay · NA
120
Scuderia FMA · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
ITA
Thomas
Gostner
161
CDP - MP Racing · EU
161
CDP - MP Racing · FM
NED
H.
Sikkens
416
HR Owen · EU
16
HR Owen · UK
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Kanji
YAGURA
116
Cornes Osaka · EU
7
Cornes Osaka · JP
116
Cornes Osaka · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
DNK
Henrik
Kamstrup
113
Formula Racing · EU
113
Formula Racing · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
SUI
Giuseppe
Frascaro
140
Kessel Racing · EU
140
Kessel Racing · FM
Masafumi Hiwatashi past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
JPN
Masafumi
HIWATASHI
129
European Version · EU
129
European Version · JP
129
European Version · FM
Nick Halle, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
GER
Nick
Halle
81
Riller & Schnauck · EU
81
Riller & Schnauck · FM
Marazzi, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
Stefano
Marazzi
107
Rossocorsa · EU
107
Rossocorsa · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
VEN
Angelo
Fontana
80
Rossocorsa · EU
VEN
Vicente
Potolicchio
22
Ferrari of Central Florida · EU
Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
ITA
Giuseppe
Ramelli
172
Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing · EU
172
Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing · FM
Mohamed Hamdy, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
EGY
Mohamed
Hamdy
7
Ezz Elarab Automotive Company · EU
7
Ezz Elarab Automotive Company · FM
Ferrari Challenge UK
GBR
Stuart
MARSTON
415
Maranello Sales · EU
15
Maranello Sales · UK
Ferrari Challenge Europe
SUI
Nicolò
Rosi
8
Kessel Racing · EU
8
Kessel Racing · FM
DEU
Matthias
TOMANN
42
MERTEL Motorsport · EU
42
MERTEL Motorsport · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
USA
James
Weiland
118
Rossocorsa · EU
18
Ferrari of San Francisco · NA
118
Rossocorsa · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
HUN
Bence
Valint
86
Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest · EU
86
Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest · FM
Giammarco Marzialetti, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
ITA
Giammarco
Marzialetti
12
Radicci Automobili · EU
12
Radicci Automobili · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
DEU
Martinus
RICHTER
111
MERTEL Motorsport Racing · EU
111
MERTEL Motorsport · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
ITA
Eliseo
DONNO
19
Radicci Automobili · EU
19
Radicci Automobili · FM
Kim Eriksen, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
DEN
KIm
Eriksen
10
Formula Racing · EU
10
Formula Racing · FM
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Motohiko
ISOZAKI
105
Cornes Motors Shiba · EU
55
Cornes Shiba · JP
105
Cornes Motors Shiba · FM
Ferrari Challenge North America
USA
Lance
Cawley
376
Ferrari of Atlanta · EU
176
Ferrari of Atlanta · NA
376
Ferrari of Atlanta · FM
Yansheng Liang, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - China.
CHN
Yansheng
Liang
169
CTF Group China · EU
169
CTF Group China · FM
USA
Brad
FAUVRE
366
Ferrari of San Francisco · EU
66
Ferrari of San Francisco · NA
SWE
Ingvar
Mattsson
199
Scuderia Autoropa · EU
199
Scuderia Autoropa · FM
USA
Matt
KURZEJEWSKI
221
Ferrari Beverly Hills · EU
22
Ferrari Westlake · NA
221
Ferrari Beverly Hills · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
ITA
Maurizio
Pitorri
181
Radicci Automobili - Best Lap · EU
Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
GER
Otto
Blank
71
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · EU
71
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · FM
Ferrari Corse Clienti
JPN
Yasutaka
Shirasaki
139
Rosso Scuderia · EU
109
Rosso Scuderia · JP
139
Rosso Scuderia · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
GBR
John
Dhillon
151
Graypaul Nottingham · EU
61
Graypaul Nottingham · UK
151
Graypaul Nottingham · FM
DEU
Thomas
LÖFFLAD
152
Gohm - Scuderia GT · EU
152
Gohm - Scuderia GT · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
DEU
Werner
Genter
150
Moll Sportwagen Hannover · EU
150
Moll Sportwagen Hannover · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
NLD
Fons
Scheltema
177
Kessel Racing · EU
177
Kessel Racing · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
ITA
Paolo
Scudieri
101
Sa.Mo.Car · EU
101
Sa.Mo.Car · FM
Boris Gideon, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
GER
Boris
Gideon
103
Autohaus Ulrich · EU
103
Autohaus Ulrich · FM
Thomas Fleming, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
GBR
Thomas
Fleming
73
HR Owen - FF Corse · EU
73
HR Owen - FF Corse · FM
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Masaru
Yoneda
114
Cornes Osaka · EU
124
Cornes Osaka · JP
114
Cornes Osaka · FM
Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
USA
Sureel
Choksi
373
Ferrari of Denver · EU
173
Ferrari of Denver · NA
373
Ferrari of Denver · FM
Christian Kinch, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
SWE
Christian
Kinch
128
Gohm - Herter Racing · EU
128
Gohm - Herter Racing · FM
Roland Hertner, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
GER
Roland
Hertner
190
Charles Pozzi GT Racing · EU
190
Charles Pozzi GT Racing · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
SWE
Joakim
Olander
126
Scuderia Autoropa · EU
126
Scuderia Autoropa · FM
Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
USA
Rey
Acosta
307
The Collection · EU
107
The Collection · NA
307
The Collection · FM
Nicola D'Aniello past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
BEL
Nicola
D'ANIELLO
11
Garage Zénith - Ecurie Francorchamps · EU
11
Garage Zénith - Ecurie Francorchamps · FM
Kirk Baerwaldt, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
SGP
Kirk
Baerwaldt
124
Kessel Racing · EU
113
Ferrari Of Beverly Hills · NA
124
Kessel Racing · FM
Julian DYE, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
GBR
Julian
DYE
466
Maranello Sales · EU
66
Maranello Sales · UK
Ferrari Challenge North America
MEX
Luis
Perusquia
119
Rossocorsa · EU
131
Ferrari of Central New Jersey · NA
119
Rossocorsa · FM
Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
JPN
Yudai
Uchida
501
Rosso Scuderia · EU
1
Rosso Scuderia · JP
2
Rosso Scuderia · FM
Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Official Driver
USA
Yahn
Bernier
332
Ferrari of Seattle · EU
132
Ferrari Of Seattle · NA
332
Ferrari of Seattle · FM
Ferrari Challenge UK
GBR
Andrew
MORROW
404
Charles Hurst · EU
4
Charles Hurst · UK
44
Charles Hurst · FM
Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
USA
Thor
Haugen
102
Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing · EU
125
Ferrari of Westlake · NA
325
Ferrari Westlake · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
FRA
Thomas
Neubauer
6
Charles Pozzi GT Racing · EU
Ferrari Challenge Europe
ITA
Manuela
Gostner
193
CDP - MP Racing · EU
193
CDP - MP Racing · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
DEU
Franz
ENGSTLER
1
Charles Pozzi GT Racing · EU
1
Charles Pozzi GT Racing · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
MON
Willem
Van Der Vorm
182
Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
182
Scuderia Monte-Carlo · FM
Szymon Ładniak, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
POL
Szymon
Ladniak
21
Gohm - Scuderia GT · EU
21
Gohm - Scuderia GT · FM
Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
ITA
Germano
Salernitano
15
Gohm - Baron Motorsport · EU
15
Gohm - Baron Motorsport · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
ITA
Max
MUGELLI
3
CDP - Eureka Competition · EU
3
CDP - Eureka Competition · FM
Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Official Driver
USA
Roy
Carroll
321
Foreign Cars Italia · EU
121
Foreign Cars Italia · NA
Leon Rijnbeek past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
NED
Léon
RIJNBEEK
89
MERTEL Motorsport · EU
Amin Arefpour, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
GER
Amin
Arefpour
88
Riller & Schnauck · EU
88
Riller & Schnauck · FM
Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
USA
Anthony
Davis
204
Continental Autosports · EU
4
Continental Autosports · NA
204
Continental AutoSports · FM
Ferrari Challenge UK
KSA
Faisal
Al-Faisal
476
HR Owen · EU
76
HR Owen · UK
DEN
Claus
ZIBRANDTSEN
98
Formula Racing · EU
Ferrari Challenge UK
GBR
Paul
Simmerson
477
Graypaul Birmingham · EU
77
Graypaul Birmingham · UK
Ferrari Challenge Europe
GER
Matthias
Moser
159
Baron Motorsport · EU
Martin Havas past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
CZE
Martin
HAVAS
82
FML - D2P · EU
Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
ITA
Marco
Zanasi
69
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport · EU
69
CDP - Pinetti Motorsport · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
ITA
David
Gostner
50
CDP - MP Racing · EU
50
CDP - MP Racing · FM
Mutlu Tasev, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
TUR
Mutlu
Tasev
134
Emil Frey Sportivo · EU
134
Emil Frey Sportivo · FM
Andreas Bøgh-sorensen, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
DEN
Andreas
Bøgh-sorensen
47
Formula Racing · EU
47
Formula Racing · FM
CZE
Hendrik
VIOL
92
Scuderia Praha · EU
92
Scuderia Praha · FM
Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
USA
Lisa
Clark
327
Ferrari Of Beverly Hills · EU
127
Ferrari Of Beverly Hills · NA
327
Ferrari Beverly Hills · FM
Ferrari Challenge APAC
JPN
Baby
Kei
135
Cornes Osaka · EU
193
Cornes Osaka · JP
135
Cornes Osaka · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
ITA
Philippe
Prette
4
Formula Racing · EU
4
Formula Racing · FM
Yanbin Xing, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - China.
CHN
Yanbin
Xing
168
CTF Group China · EU
168
CTF Group China · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
GER
Axel
Sartingen
178
Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing · EU
178
Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · FM
ITA
Rocco
Mazzola
23
Radicci Automobili · EU
Ferrari Challenge UK
GBR
Lucky
Khera
24
Graypaul Birmingham · EU
24
Graypaul Birmingham · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
ITA
Corinna
Gostner
173
CDP - MP Racing · EU
173
CDP - MP Racing · FM
Ferrari Challenge Europe
SWE
Tommy
Lindroth
127
Gohm - Baron Motorsport · EU
127
Gohm - Baron Motorsport · FM
Ferrari Challenge NA Driver
USA
Eric
Marston
326
Ferrari of Beverly Hills · EU
126
Ferrari of Beverly Hills · NA
Ferrari Challenge UK
GBR
Jonathan
SATCHELL
407
HR Owen · EU
7
HR Owen · UK
Ferrari Challenge Europe
DEU
Adrian
SUTIL
5
Gohm - Baron Motorsport · EU
5
Gohm - Baron Motorsport · FM
Ferrari Challenge Driver Eric Cheung - Ferrari.com
CAN
Eric
Cheung
198
Formula Racing · EU
198
Formula Racing · FM
JPN
Ken
Abe
170
Formula Racing · EU
170
Formula Racing · FM
Denis De Marco, Ferrari Challenge Driver - Ferrari.com
SUI
Denis
De Marco
27
Kessel Racing · EU
Ferrari Challenge Europe
AUT
Ernst
Kirchmayr
109
Baron Motorsport · EU
109
Gohm - Baron Motorsport · FM
Ferrari Challenge UK
GBR
Paul
Hogarth
406
Stratstone Manchester · EU
6
Stratstone Manchester · UK
Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Official Driver
USA
Dan
Cornish
363
Ferrari of Austin · EU
163
Ferrari of Austin · NA
Jason McCarthy, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - USA
USA
Jason
McCarthy
211
Wide World Ferrari · EU
11
Wide World Ferrari · NA
VIEW ALL DRIVERS