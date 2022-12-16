FXX-K EVO
XX Programme
The Lombard racetrack, immersed in a beautiful park, is the
last remaining example of a track-type that has otherwise disappeared from the
international automotive scene. Despite numerous changes to its design, Monza
has always retained its distinguishing pace. The track boasts three high-speed
straights “broken up” by very technical chicanes. The latter, together with the
“fearsome” Lesmo and Parabolica turns, requires a good mechanical grip to avoid
wasting a lot of time. The first chicane offers an excellent chance to overtake
as the cars have to brake very violently on their approach. The Roggia chicane
also gives drivers various opportunities to pass, especially if they can make
the most of the Curva Grande.