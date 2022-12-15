Ferrari logo
16-18 June 2023

 Montréal

Ferrari Challenge North America
Built on the perimeter roads of the artificial island of Notre Dame, the 4.361 km-long Montreal track is a semi-permanent circuit

It is known for its low-grip surface, for really putting the braking system to the test, and for the fast long straights at the end of the track. The almost total absence of run-off areas, combined with the proximity of the walls - just think of the famous 'Wall of Champions' - means frequent interruptions to the race or the entry of the Safety Car.

The layout of the circuit named after Gilles Villeneuve, which was introduced in the first edition of the race in 1978, consists of long straights interspersed with a series of chicanes and slow curves. The use of kerbs can help gain tenths of a second, or lead to mistakes that are extremely difficult to remedy.

Ferrari Challenge NA 2021 - Montréal
POSDriverTeamCat./Series
1
ERIC MARSTON
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
2
MARTIN BURROWES
Ferrari Quebec
P
3
CARLOS DE QUESADA
Ferrari Quebec
P
4
MICHAEL PETRAMALO
Ferrari of Seattle
P
5
JUSTIN ROTHBERG
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
6
BRIAN COOK
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
7
TONY DAVIS
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
8
CUSTODIO TOLEDO
The Collection
P
9
DAVID VORONIN
Foreign Cars Italia
S
10
CAMERON ROOT
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
11
MARC MUZZO
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
12
MICHAEL PORTER
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
13
FRANK SZCZESNIAK
Ferrari of Austin
S
14
CHUCK WHITTALL
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
15
YAHN BERNIER
Ferrari of Seattle
S
16
REY ACOSTA
The Collection
S
17
SUREEL CHOKSI
Ferrari of Denver
S
18
ROBERTO PERRINA
Ferrari of Seattle
P
19
JOHN VISKUP
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
20
MATT DALTON
Ferrari of Long Island
S
21
THOR HAUGEN
Ferrari Westlake
S
22
LISA CLARK
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
23
BRUCE CLEVELAND
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
24
PAUL LIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
25
MICHAEL LOULI
Ferrari of Ontario
S
26
JASON MCCARTHY
Wide World Ferrari
P
27
JEFFREY NUNBERG
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
28
LANCE CAWLEY
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
29
DANA GOODWIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
30
DAN CORNISH
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
31
DYLAN MEDLER
The Collection
P
32
ROGER MONTEFORTE
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
33
ANTHONY DECARLO
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
34
AL HEGYI
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
POSDriverTeamCat./Series
1
LISA CLARK
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
2
MATT KURZEJEWSKI
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
3
CARLOS DE QUESADA
Ferrari Quebec
P
4
TONY DAVIS
Continental AutoSports
P-AM
5
BRIAN COOK
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
6
JUSTIN ROTHBERG
Ferrari of Palm Beach
P-AM
7
MARC MUZZO
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
8
CHUCH WHITTALL
Ferrari of Central Florida
P-AM
9
SUREEL CHOKSI
Ferrari of Denver
S
10
JOHN VISKUP
Boardwalk Ferrari
S
11
ERIC MARSTON
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
12
FRANK SZCZESNIAK
Ferrari of Austin
S
13
YAHN BERNIER
Ferrari of Seattle
S
14
DAN CORNISH
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
15
BRUCE CLEVELAND
Ferrari Silicon Valley
S-AM
16
PAUL LIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
17
ROGER MONTEFORTE
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
18
ROBERTO PERRINA
Ferrari of Seattle
P
19
DYLAN MEDLER
The Collection
P
20
JEFFREY NUNBERG
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
21
THOR HAUGEN
Ferrari Westlake
S
22
LANCE CAWLEY
Ferrari of Atlanta
S-AM
23
DANA GOODWIN
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
24
ANTHONY DECARLO
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
25
MICHAEL LOULI
Ferrari of Ontario
S
26
MATT DALTON
Ferrari of Long Island
S
27
AL HEGYI
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S-AM
28
MICHAEL PORTER
Ferrari of Seattle
P-AM
29
CUSTODIO TOLEDO
The Collection
P
30
MARTIN BURROWES
Ferrari Quebec
P
31
DAVID VORONIN
Foreign Cars Italia
S
32
REY ACOSTA
The Collection
S
33
MICHAEL PETRAMALO
Ferrari of Seattle
P
34
JASON MCCARTHY
Wide World Ferrari
P
35
CAMERON ROOT
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo
S
Sectors
Turns
  • LocationMontréalCanada
  • Race Distance4361 m
  • Race Time30 minutes