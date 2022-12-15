Ferrari logo
21-23 April 2023

MISANO

Ferrari Challenge Europe
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    THOMAS FLEMING
    HR Owen - FF Corse
    P
    2
    ELISEO DONNO
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    3
    JOSEF KRAL
    Scuderia Praha
    P
    4
    MAX MUGELLI
    CDP - Eureka Competition
    P
    5
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    P-AM
    6
    HANNO LASKOWSKI
    Emil Frey
    P-AM
    7
    NICOLÒ ROSI
    Kessel Racing
    P-AM
    8
    JAMES OWEN
    Meridien Modena - FF Corse
    P-AM
    9
    GIAMMARCO MARZIALETTI
    Radicci Automobili
    P-AM
    10
    ROCCO MAZZOLA
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    11
    ADRIAN SUTIL
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    P
    12
    DAVID GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    P-AM
    13
    DANILO DEL FAVERO
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
    P-AM
    14
    BENCE VALINT
    Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
    P
    15
    LUCKY KHERA
    Graypaul Birmingham
    P-AM
    16
    SZYMON LADNIAK
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    P
    17
    MARCO ZANASI
    CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
    P-AM
    18
    KIM ERIKSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    19
    AMIN AREFPOUR
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    1
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    2
    FONS SCHELTEMA
    Kessel Racing
    S
    3
    MANUELA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    4
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S
    5
    KIRK BAERWALDT
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    6
    MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
    Cornes Motors Shiba
    S-AM
    7
    HENRIK KAMSTRUP
    Formula Racing
    S-AM
    8
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    S
    9
    GIUSEPPE RAMELLI
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S-AM
    10
    MUTLU TASEV
    Emil Frey
    S-AM
    11
    STEFANO MARAZZI
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    12
    'BORIS GIDEON'
    Autohaus Ulrich
    S-AM
    13
    PINO FRASCARO
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    14
    MARTINUS RICHTER
    MERTEL Motorsport Racing
    S-AM
    15
    TOMMY LINDROTH
    Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    16
    PETER CHRISTENSEN
    Formula Racing
    S
    17
    THOMAS GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    18
    ROGER GROUWELS
    Kroymans - Race Art
    S
    1
    BENCE VALINT
    Rossocorsa - Ferrari Budapest
    P
    2
    ROCCO MAZZOLA
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    3
    FRANZ ENGSTLER
    Charles Pozzi GT Racing
    P-AM
    4
    ADRIAN SUTIL
    Gohm - Baron Motorsport
    P
    5
    MAX MUGELLI
    CDP - Eureka Competition
    P
    6
    NICOLÒ ROSI
    Kessel Racing
    P-AM
    7
    HANNO LASKOWSKI
    Emil Frey
    P-AM
    8
    LUCKY KHERA
    Graypaul Birmingham
    P-AM
    9
    MARCO ZANASI
    CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
    P-AM
    10
    JAMES OWEN
    Meridien Modena - FF Corse
    P-AM
    11
    DAVID GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    P-AM
    12
    GIAMMARCO MARZIALETTI
    Radicci Automobili
    P-AM
    13
    KIM ERIKSEN
    Formula Racing
    P-AM
    14
    DANILO DEL FAVERO
    Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
    P-AM
    15
    SZYMON LADNIAK
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    P
    16
    JOSEF KRAL
    Scuderia Praha
    P
    17
    AMIN AREFPOUR
    Riller & Schnauck
    P-AM
    18
    MOHAMED HAMDY
    Ezz Elarab Automotive Company
    P-AM
    19
    ELISEO DONNO
    Radicci Automobili
    P
    1
    AXEL SARTINGEN
    Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
    S
    2
    WILLEM VAN DER VORM
    Scuderia Monte-Carlo
    S
    3
    THOMAS GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    4
    CHRISTIAN KINCH
    Gohm - Herter Racing
    S
    5
    CHRISTIAN HERDT-WIPPER
    Emil Frey
    S
    6
    ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
    Gohm - Scuderia GT
    S
    7
    MARTINUS RICHTER
    MERTEL Motorsport Racing
    S-AM
    8
    GIUSEPPE RAMELLI
    Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing
    S-AM
    9
    PETER CHRISTENSEN
    Formula Racing
    S
    10
    JOHN DHILLON
    Graypaul Nottingham
    S
    11
    ROGER GROUWELS
    Kroymans - Race Art
    S
    12
    HENRIK KAMSTRUP
    Formula Racing
    S-AM
    13
    MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
    Cornes Motors Shiba
    S-AM
    14
    MANUELA GOSTNER
    CDP - MP Racing
    S
    15
    KIRK BAERWALDT
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    16
    PINO FRASCARO
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    17
    TOMMY LINDROTH
    Baron Motorsport
    S-AM
    18
    MUTLU TASEV
    Emil Frey
    S-AM
    19
    STEFANO MARAZZI
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    20
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S
    21
    FONS SCHELTEMA
    Kessel Racing
    S
    Misano World Circuit

    The Misano World Circuit is located on the Romagna Riviera, near Rimini and Riccione.


    Originally designed in 1969, based on an idea by Enzo Ferrari, it was opened in 1972. After some restyling, in 2006 the direction of travel was reversed (becoming clockwise) and the track length increased to 4,180 metres. With some further changes, in 2008 it reached 4,226 metres and in 2012 it was named after Marco Simoncelli as a tribute to “Sic”, the motorcycling champion, who died in 2011.

    Challenge Europe - Misano 2023, Circuit Focus 1

    The track includes 16 bends, 6 left and 10 right: the first section is quite distinctive, it resembles a wide chicane and is very technically demanding. One of the slowest corners is the fourth, the Rio, which is a point where overtaking may be possible. Coming out of number five you have to stay on the right of the track to be ready for the swift change of direction to enter number six. After a short straight you arrive at La Quercia, which represents an overtaking point for all classes. You can choose various trajectories here: you can go in narrow and then get wider or keep a slightly wide line on entry, go to the line and then take advantage of accelerating out to the Tramonto corner. This is a unique section that lends itself to various driving techniques, but it is crucial to step on the accelerator as soon as possible as it opens onto the fastest stretch: the “Curvone”. Immediately after, you enter a sequential section (twelve and thirteen) leading up to il Carro (fourteen) where the challenge is to strike the right balance between braking and pace to maintain a good exit speed and take the last two corners. Overtaking at this point is extremely difficult and dangerous because if you choose an inside line, you won't come out of it fast enough on the straight.

    Challenge Europe - Misano 2023, Circuit Focus 2
    Turns
    • LocationMisano AdriaticoItaly
    • Circuit Length4.226 m