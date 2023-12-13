Ferrari logo
    Ferrari Challenge Europe

    LE CASTELLET

    25-28 July 2024
      1
      GIACOMO ALTOÉ
      Emil Frey Racing
      P
      2
      BENCE VALINT
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
      P
      3
      TIMO GLOCK
      Autohaus Ulrich
      P
      4
      CLAUS ZIBRANDTSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      5
      LUIGI COLUCCIO
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
      P
      6
      LUCA LUDWIG
      MERTEL Motorsport
      P
      7
      PHILIPP BARON
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      P
      8
      DYLAN MEDLER
      Pellin Racing
      P
      9
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P-AM
      10
      MARCO ZANASI
      CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
      P-AM
      11
      JAMES OWEN
      Meridien Modena - Engstler
      P-AM
      12
      HANNO LASKOWSKI
      Emil Frey Racing
      P-AM
      13
      AXEL SARTINGEN
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
      P-AM
      14
      HENDRIK VIOL
      Scuderia Praha Racing
      P-AM
      15
      GIAMMARCO MARZIALETTI
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
      P-AM
      16
      DAVID AKHOBADZE
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo
      P-AM
      17
      OTTO BLANK
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
      P-AM
      18
      HERBERT GEISS
      Maranello Motors
      P-AM
      19
      ANDREAS Ø. BORRIS
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      20
      MATTHIAS TOMANN
      MERTEL Motorsport
      P-AM
      21
      CAMERON CAMPBELL
      Ferrari Richmond
      P-AM
      22
      LAURA VILLARS
      Zénith Scuderia
      P-AM
      23
      AMIN AREFPOUR
      Riller & Schnauck
      P-AM
      1
      HENRY HASSID
      Kessel Racing
      S
      2
      MANUELA GOSTNER
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      S
      3
      ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
      S
      4
      ERNEST KIRCHMAYR
      Kessel Racing
      S
      5
      TIBOR VALINT
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
      S
      6
      THOMAS GOSTNER
      CDP - MP Racing
      S
      7
      FONS SCHELTEMA
      Kessel Racing
      S
      8
      JOHN DHILLON
      Graypaul Nottingham
      S
      9
      WILLEM VAN DER VORM
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo
      S
      10
      MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
      Cornes Motors Shiba
      S
      11
      MICHAEL MARTIN
      Maranello Motors - Schumacher Racing
      S
      12
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S
      13
      FABRIZIO FONTANA
      Formula Racing
      488
      14
      GABRIELE BINI
      CDP - Eureka Competition
      488
      15
      IVAN DAVID MARI
      Garage Zénith - Best Lap - FCI
      488
      16
      QWIN WIETLISBACH
      CDP - D&C Racing
      488
      17
      FAYSAL SHAIR
      Scuderia Lebanon
      488
      18
      SVEN SCHÖMER
      Ferrari Katowice
      488
      19
      TOMMY LINDROTH
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      488
      20
      GERARDO MARINO
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing T
      488
      21
      MARTIN HAVAS
      Formula Racing
      488
      22
      NIELS ZIBRANDTSEN
      Formula Racing
      488
      1
      ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      S-AM
      2
      ERIC CHEUNG
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      3
      JAN SANDMANN
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      4
      ROLAND HERTNER
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
      S-AM
      5
      PAOLO SCUDIERI
      Sa.Mo.Car
      S-AM
      6
      SHINTARO AKATSU
      Ineco
      S-AM
      7
      ANDREA LEVY
      Rossocorsa
      S-AM
      8
      MAX-HERVÉ GEORGE
      Gaduel Sport - AVR
      S-AM
      9
      HENRIK KAMSTRUP
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      10
      STEPHEN EARLE
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      11
      JOSEF SCHUMACHER
      Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
      S-AM
      12
      LISA CLARK
      Pellin Racing
      S-AM
      13
      ALVARO RAMOS
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
      S-AM
      14
      HASSAN DABBOUSSI
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      15
      MUTLU TASEV
      Emil Frey Racing
      S-AM
      1
      GIACOMO ALTOÉ
      Emil Frey Racing
      P
      2
      LUCA LUDWIG
      MERTEL Motorsport
      P
      3
      BENCE VALINT
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
      P
      4
      TIMO GLOCK
      Autohaus Ulrich
      P
      5
      DYLAN MEDLER
      Pellin Racing
      P
      6
      CLAUS ZIBRANDTSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      7
      HENDRIK VIOL
      Scuderia Praha Racing
      P-AM
      8
      HANNO LASKOWSKI
      Emil Frey Racing
      P-AM
      9
      PHILIPP BARON
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      P
      10
      ANDREW MORROW
      Charles Hurst
      P-AM
      11
      MARCO ZANASI
      CDP - Pinetti Motorsport
      P-AM
      12
      MAX MUGELLI
      CDP - Eureka Competition
      P
      13
      DANILO DEL FAVERO
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg
      P-AM
      14
      AXEL SARTINGEN
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
      P-AM
      15
      HERBERT GEISS
      Maranello Motors
      P-AM
      16
      DAVID AKHOBADZE
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo
      P-AM
      17
      OTTO BLANK
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing
      P-AM
      18
      ANDREAS BØGH-SØRENSEN
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      19
      MATTHIAS TOMANN
      MERTEL Motorsport
      P-AM
      20
      GIAMMARCO MARZIALETTI
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
      P-AM
      21
      ANDREAS Ø. BORRIS
      Formula Racing
      P-AM
      22
      LAURA VILLARS
      Zénith Scuderia
      P-AM
      23
      AMIN AREFPOUR
      Riller & Schnauck
      P-AM
      24
      CAMERON CAMPBELL
      Ferrari Richmond
      P-AM
      1
      HENRY HASSID
      Kessel Racing
      S
      2
      MANUELA GOSTNER
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      S
      3
      TIBOR VALINT
      Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
      S
      4
      FONS SCHELTEMA
      Kessel Racing
      S
      5
      CHRISTOPHE HURNI
      Zénith Scuderia
      S
      6
      THOMAS GOSTNER
      CDP - MP Racing
      S
      7
      ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
      S
      8
      WILLEM VAN DER VORM
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo
      S
      9
      PIERLUIGI ALESSANDRI
      Rossocorsa
      S
      10
      REY ACOSTA
      The Collection
      S
      11
      MICHAEL MARTIN
      Maranello Motors
      S
      12
      MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
      Cornes Motors Shiba
      S
      13
      JOAKIM OLANDER
      Formula Racing
      488
      14
      FAYSAL SHAIR
      Scuderia Lebanon
      488
      15
      FABRIZIO FONTANA
      Formula Racing
      488
      16
      MAURIZIO PITORRI
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
      488
      17
      IVAN DAVID MARI
      Garage Zénith - Best Lap - FCI
      488
      18
      SVEN SCHÖMER
      Ferrari Katowice
      488
      19
      QWIN WIETLISBACH
      CDP - D&C Racing
      488
      20
      GABRIELE BINI
      CDP - Eureka Competition
      488
      21
      ROGER TÖRNBOM
      MERTEL Motorsport
      488
      22
      PINO FRASCARO
      Rossocorsa
      488
      23
      ALEKSEI KOMAROV
      Scuderia Praha Racing
      488
      24
      TOMMY LINDROTH
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
      488
      25
      NIELS ZIBRANDTSEN
      Formula Racing
      488
      26
      MARTIN HAVAS
      Formula Racing
      488
      27
      GERARDO MARINO
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing T.
      488
      28
      ERNEST KIRCHMAYR
      Kessel Racing
      S
      1
      ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
      S-AM
      2
      ERIC CHEUNG
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      3
      SHINTARO AKATSU
      Ineco
      S-AM
      4
      STEPHEN EARLE
      Kessel Racing
      S-AM
      5
      GUY FAWE
      Scuderia FMA
      S-AM
      6
      ANDREAS KÖNIG
      Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
      S-AM
      7
      ROLAND HERTNER
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
      S-AM
      8
      MUTLU TASEV
      Emil Frey Racing
      S-AM
      9
      TALAL SHAIR
      Scuderia Lebanon
      S-AM
      10
      LISA CLARK
      Pellin Racing
      S-AM
      11
      ALVARO RAMOS
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao
      S-AM
      12
      HASSAN DABBOUSSI
      Formula Racing
      S-AM
      13
      JOSEF SCHUMACHER
      Eberlein - Schumacher Racing
      S-AM
      14
      GIUSEPPE RAMELLI
      Pellin Racing
      S-AM
      • LocationLe CastelletFrance
      • Circuit Length5842 m
      • Race time30 minutes

      CHALLENGE EUROPE DRIVERS

      POR
      Cristiano
      Maciel
      130
      FBO Motor Sports · EU
      171
      FBO Motor Sports · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe - Tibor Valint
      HUN
      Tibor
      Valint
      132
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      132
      Gohm Motorsport · FM
      BEL
      Gilles
      Renmans
      77
      Francorchamps Motors Brussels · EU
      77
      Francorchamps Motors Brussels · FM
      ITA
      David
      Gostner
      50
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      50
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      RAF
      David
      Akhobadze
      23
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
      23
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · FM
      GER
      Matt
      Rosner
      42
      MERTEL Motorsport · EU
      LEB
      Faysal
      SHAIR
      5
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      POR
      Alvaro José
      TRINDADE RAMOS
      150
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · EU
      150
      Santogal - Araujo Competiçao · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe - Andreas König
      AUT
      Andreas
      KÖNIG
      104
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      104
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      USA
      Alberto
      Duran
      137
      Formula Racing · EU
      164
      The Collection · USA
      GER
      Jan Benedikt
      Sandmann
      186
      Kessel Racing · EU
      186
      Kessel Racing · FM
      CZE
      Hendrik
      VIOL
      92
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      92
      Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
      GER
      Danilo
      Del Favero
      9
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · EU
      9
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · FM
      GRE
      Zois
      SKRIMPIAS
      147
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      ITA
      Enzo
      Trulli
      34
      RadicciAutomobili -SanasiRacing Team · EU
      SUI
      Qwin
      WIETLISBACH
      22
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      GBR
      John
      Dhillon
      151
      Formula Racing · EU
      151
      Formula Racing · FM
      GER
      Amin
      Arefpour
      88
      Riller & Schnauck · EU
      88
      Riller & Schnauck · FM
      SPA
      Rafael
      Duran
      27
      Formula Racing · EU
      38
      The Collection · USA
      27
      Formula Racing · FM
      ferrari challenge japan
      JPN
      Yasuhito
      Fukui
      122
      Cornes Shiba · EU
      101
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      122
      Cornes Shiba · FM
      SUI
      Felix
      Hirsiger
      30
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      30
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      VEN
      Angelo
      Fontana
      80
      Rossocorsa · EU
      CZE
      Martin
      HAVAS
      82
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      82
      Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
      JPN
      Shintaro
      AKATSU
      115
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      115
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      GER
      Björn
      Grossmann
      26
      B.I. Corse - octane126 · EU
      26
      B.I. Corse - octane126 · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Masaru
      Yoneda
      114
      Cornes Osaka · EU
      124
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      114
      Cornes Osaka · FM
      Friedrich
      MÜLLER
      155
      Gohm Motorsport · EU
      155
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstler · FM
      Gilbert YATES, Ferrari Challenge UK Driver
      GBR
      Gilbert
      YATES
      10
      Charles Hurst · EU
      1
      Charles Hurst · UK
      10
      Charles Hurst · FM
      Ferrari Corse Clienti - Official Drivers Challenge EU
      ITA
      Germano
      Salernitano
      116
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      GER
      Matthias
      Moser
      159
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      Paolo Scudieri, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Paolo
      Scudieri
      101
      Sa.Mo.Car · EU
      101
      Sa.Mo.Car · FM
      DEN
      Henrik
      Kamstrup
      113
      Formula Racing · EU
      113
      Formula Racing · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver. James Owen
      GBR
      James
      Owen
      40
      Meridien Modena - Engstler · EU
      40
      Meridien Modena - Engstler · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      SWE
      Tommy
      Lindroth
      127
      Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team · EU
      MEX
      Luis
      Perusquia
      119
      Rossocorsa · EU
      131
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey · USA
      119
      Rossocorsa · FM
      NED
      Michael
      VERHAGEN
      18
      Ferrari Warszawa · EU
      33
      Ferrari Warszawa · FM
      ITA
      Vincenzo
      Scarpetta
      90
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing Team · EU
      90
      Radicci Automobili · FM
      GER
      Michael
      MARTIN
      109
      Maranello Motors – Schumacher Racing · EU
      109
      Maranello Motors · FM
      USA
      Dylan
      Medler
      15
      The Collection · EU
      15
      The Collection · USA
      15
      The Collection · FM
      Fouad AL GHANIM, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      KWT
      Fouad
      ALGHANIM
      157
      Rossocorsa - Kuwait Automobile & Trading Co. · EU
      NED
      Fons
      Scheltema
      177
      Kessel Racing · EU
      177
      Kessel Racing · FM
      ITA
      Fabrizio
      Crestani
      87
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      null · FM
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver 2025
      USA
      Yahn
      Bernier
      123
      Rossocorsa · EU
      132
      Ferrari of Seattle · USA
      332
      Ferrari of Seattle · FM
      N. M., Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      ITA
      N.
      M.
      87
      Rossocorsa · EU
      MON
      Willem
      Van Der Vorm
      182
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · EU
      182
      Scuderia Monte-Carlo · FM
      Herbert
      GEISS
      11
      Maranello Motors - Pro Racing · EU
      11
      Maranello Motors - Pro Racing · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Driver - Rey Acosta
      USA
      Rey
      Acosta
      107
      The Collection · EU
      7
      The Collection · USA
      207
      The Collection · FM
      ITA
      Marco
      Zanasi
      69
      Motor Service - Pinetti Motorsport M · EU
      69
      Motor Service - Pinetti Motorsport · FM
      ARG
      Franco
      Girolami
      72
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing Team · EU
      HKG
      Charles
      Chan
      133
      Formula Racing · EU
      133
      Formula Racing · FM
      JPN
      Nobuhiro
      Imada
      44
      Formula Racing · EU
      4
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      44
      Formula Racing · FM
      BEL
      Guy
      Fawe
      120
      Scuderia FMA · EU
      120
      Scuderia FMA · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver - Andrea Levy
      ITA
      Andrea
      Levy
      170
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap · EU
      170
      Rossocorsa · FM
      ITA
      Thomas
      Gostner
      151
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      161
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      Christian Kinch, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      SWE
      Christian
      Kinch
      128
      Formula Racing · EU
      128
      Formula Racing · FM
      ITA
      Stefano
      Inama
      144
      Modena Cars - D&C Racing · EU
      GBR
      Oscar Lee
      Ryndziewicz
      121
      Kessel Racing · EU
      21
      Graypaul Glasgow · UK
      121
      Kessel Racing · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge Driver - Lisa Clark
      USA
      Lisa
      Clark
      130
      Pellin Racing · EU
      127
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · USA
      327
      Ferrari Beverly Hills · FM
      GER
      Sven
      SCHÖMER
      175
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · EU
      175
      Penske Sportwagen Hamburg · FM
      Corinna Gostner, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      ITA
      Corinna
      Gostner
      173
      CDP - MP Racing · EU
      173
      CDP - MP Racing · FM
      FRA
      Alex
      Fox
      139
      YANASE Fiorano Motori · EU
      139
      YANASE Fiorano Motori · JP
      139
      YANASE Fiorano Motori · FM
      KGZ
      Ruslan
      SADREEV
      166
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      Jacob BIDSTRUP, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      DEN
      Jacob
      Bidstrup
      51
      Formula Racing · EU
      USA
      Stephen
      EARLE
      100
      Kessel Racing · EU
      100
      Kessel Racing · FM
      USA
      James
      Weiland
      118
      Rossocorsa · EU
      118
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Anders BIDSTRUP, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      DEN
      Anders
      Bidstrup
      29
      Formula Racing · EU
      AUT
      Alois
      Meir
      180
      Gohm Motorsport - Engstle · EU
      FRA
      Henry
      Hassid
      67
      Kessel Racing · EU
      67
      Kessel Racing · FM
      SUI
      Giuseppe
      Frascaro
      140
      Rossocorsa · EU
      140
      Rossocorsa · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge UK
      GBR
      Steven
      DOPSON
      125
      Dick Lovett Swindon · EU
      25
      Dick Lovett Swindon · UK
      Ferrari Challenge Europe
      ITA
      Maurizio
      Pitorri
      181
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap · EU
      181
      Radicci Automobili - Bestlap · FM
      AUT
      Ernst
      Kirchmayr
      106
      Kessel Racing · EU
      21
      Twin Cities Performance · USA
      99
      Kessel AUTO · AU
      106
      Kessel Racing · FM
      GBR
      Germana
      TOGNELLA
      168
      Ineco Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      ITA
      Max
      MUGELLI
      3
      CDP - Eureka Competition · EU
      3
      CDP - Eureka Competition · FM
      LEB
      Talal
      SHAIR
      124
      Scuderia Lebanon · EU
      ITA
      Giammarco
      Marzialetti
      12
      Radicci Automobili - Best Lap - FCI · EU
      12
      Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing Team · FM
      BEL
      Robin
      Maes
      102
      Monza N.V. · EU
      ITA
      Manuela
      Gostner
      193
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · EU
      193
      Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM · FM
      GBR
      Andrew
      MORROW
      4
      Charles Hurst · EU
      4
      Charles Hurst · FM
      DEN
      Andreas
      Bøgh-Sorensen
      7
      Formula Racing · EU
      GRE
      Aleksei
      KOMAROV
      199
      Scuderia Praha Racing · EU
      199
      Scuderia Praha Racing · FM
      LEB
      Hassan
      Dabboussi
      111
      Formula Racing · EU
      111
      Formula Racing · FM
      GER
      Otto
      Blank
      71
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · EU
      71
      Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing · FM
      GER
      Hanno
      Laskowski
      85
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      85
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
      Pranav VANGALA, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      GBR
      Pranav
      VANGALA
      18
      HR Owen · EU
      29
      HR Owen · UK
      18
      HR Owen · FM
      Corse Clienti - Ferrari Challenge UK
      GBR
      Darren
      HOWELL
      183
      JCT600 Leeds · EU
      5
      JCT600 Leeds · UK
      ITA
      Fabrizio
      Fontana
      169
      Formula Racing · EU
      169
      Formula Racing · FM
      GER
      Josef
      Schumacher
      188
      Eberlein - Schumacher Racing · EU
      JPN
      Motohiko
      ISOZAKI
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · EU
      55
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · FM
      JPN
      Norikazu
      Shibata
      110
      CORNES Osaka · EU
      181
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      181
      CORNES Osaka · AU
      110
      Formula Racing · FM
      Ferrari Challenge NA Driver 2025
      USA
      Eric
      Marston
      126
      Pellin Racing · EU
      26
      Ferrari of Westlake · USA
      CAN
      Eric
      Cheung
      198
      Formula Racing · EU
      Boris Gideon, Ferrari Challenge Europe Driver
      GER
      Boris
      Gideon
      103
      Autohaus Ulrich · EU
      103
      Autohaus Ulrich · FM
      Giuseppe Ramelli, Ferrari Challenge Driver
      ITA
      Giuseppe
      Ramelli
      172
      Pellin Racing · EU
      Luigi
      Coluccio
      45
      Rossocorsa · EU
      45
      Rossocorsa · FM
      SUI
      Jasin
      Ferati
      1
      Emil Frey Racing · EU
      1
      Emil Frey Racing · FM
