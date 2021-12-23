17 Jul
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Wide World Ferrari
P
2
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
3
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
4
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
5
Ferrari Westlake
P
6
Ferrari of Long Island
P
7
Boardwalk Ferrari
P
8
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
9
Ferrari of Seattle
P
10
Ferrari of Seattle
P
11
Ferrari Quebec
P
12
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
14
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
15
The Collection
P-AM
16
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
17
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
18
Ferrari of Long Island
P
19
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
20
Ferrari of Ontario
P
|POS.
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
2
Ferrari of Seattle
S
3
Foreign Cars Italia
S
4
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
5
Ferrari of Denver
S
6
Ferrari of Long Island
S
7
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
8
Ferrari of New England
S
9
Ferrari of Ontario
S
10
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
11
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
12
Ferrari Of Beverly Hills
S
13
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
14
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
15
Ferrari of Seattle
S
16
The Collection
S-AM
17
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
18
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
19
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
22
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
23
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S
24
Ferrari of Seattle
S
25
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
26
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
27
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
28
Ferrari South Bay
S-AM
29
Ferrari of Seattle
S
30
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
31
Ferrari of Houston
S
32
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
33
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM
34
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Wide World Ferrari
P
2
Ferrari Quebec
P
3
Ferrari of Long Island
P
4
Ferrari Westlake
P
5
Ferrari Beverly Hills
P
6
Ferrari of Seattle
P
7
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
P-AM
8
Ferrari of Denver
P-AM
9
Boardwalk Ferrari
P
10
The Collection
P-AM
11
Ferrari of Ontario
P-AM
12
Ferrari of Long Island
P-AM
13
Ferrari of Vancouver
P-AM
14
Ferrari of San Francisco
P-AM
15
Ferrari Lake Forest
P
16
Ferrari of Long Island
P
17
Ferrari Lake Forest
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari of Seattle
S
2
Ferrari of Central Florida
S
3
Ferrari of Long Island
S
4
Ferrari of Newport Beach
S
5
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
S
6
Ferrari of Palm Beach
S
7
Ferrari of Denver
S
8
Foreign Cars Italia
S
9
Ferrari of Seattle
S
10
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S
11
Ferrari of Ontario
S
12
Ferrari of New England
S
13
Ferrari of Atlanta
S
14
Ferrari of San Francisco
S
15
The Collection
S-AM
16
Ferrari of Tampa Bay
S-AM
17
Continental AutoSports
S-AM
18
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
19
Ferrari Beverly Hills
S-AM
20
Ferrari of Austin
S-AM
21
Ferrari of Seattle
S
22
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S
23
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
24
Ferrari of San Francisco
S-AM
25
Ferrari of Central New Jersey
S-AM
26
Ferrari of Vancouver
S-AM
27
Ferrari of Washington
S-AM
28
Wide World Ferrari
S-AM
29
Ferrari Of Beverly Hills
S
30
Ferrari of Houston
S
31
Ferrari of Seattle
S
32
Ferrari of Central Florida
S-AM
33
Ferrari of Rancho Mirage
S-AM