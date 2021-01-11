Logo

    10 - 12 June 2021

    Homestead-Miami 

    Ferrari Challenge North America
      turns
      • LocationHomestead, MiamiUnited States
      • Circuit Length2414 m
      • Race Time30 minutes

      ENTRY LIST

      TROFEO PIRELLI

      NO.DriverTeamCat./Series
      63
      COOPER MACNEIL
      Ferrari of Westlake
      P
      15
      JASON MCCARTHY
      Wide World Ferrari
      P-AM1
      18
      JAMES WEILAND
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      P-AM1
      21
      JORDAN WORKMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM1
      28
      JOE RUBBO
      Ferrari Long Island
      P-AM1
      30
      DAVE MUSIAL
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      P-AM1
      36
      NEIL GEHANI
      Continental Autosport
      P-AM1
      46
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari Fort Lauderdale
      P-AM1
      2
      KEYSIN CHEN
      Ferrari Of Beverly Hills
      P-AM2
      5
      BRAD HORSTMANN
      Foreign Cars Italia
      P-AM2
      8
      BRIAN DAVIS
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      P-AM2
      9
      ALFRED CAIOLA
      Ferrari Long Island
      P-AM2
      13
      MARCO MUZZO
      Ferrari of Ontario
      P-AM2
      14
      BRENT HOLDEN
      Ferrari of Newport Beach
      P-AM2
      33
      JUSTIN WETHERILL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM2
      67
      JOHN HOREJSI
      Scottsdale Ferrari
      P-AM2

      COPPA SHELL

      NO.DriverTeamCat./Series
      112
      MIKE LOULI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S
      119
      CHRISTOPHER AITKEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S
      130
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      S
      132
      YAHN BERNIER
      Ferrari of Seattle
      S
      150
      MICHAEL WATT
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      155
      IAN CAMPBELL
      Ferrari of New England
      S
      165
      GIANNI GRILLI
      Ferrari Quebec
      S
      166
      CHARLES WHITTALL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S
      169
      TODD COLEMAN
      Ferrari Of Denver
      S
      172
      BENOIT BERGERON
      Ferrari Quebec
      S
      173
      SUREEL CHOKSI
      Ferrari Of Denver
      S
      189
      JOHN VISKUP
      Boardwalk Ferrari
      S
      100
      ANTHONY DECARLO
      Ferrari of Palm Beach
      S-AM
      102
      BRANDON KRUSE
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      S-AM
      109
      FRANCK RUIMY
      Ferrari of Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      121
      ROY CARROLL
      Foreign Cars Italia
      S-AM
      123
      BRETT JACOBSON
      Ferrari of Houston
      S-AM
      127
      LISA CLARK
      Ferrari Of Beverly Hills
      S-AM
      131
      LUIS PERUSQUIA
      Ferrari of Tampa Bay
      S-AM
      133
      PAUL KIEBLER
      Continental Autosport
      S-AM
      139
      JOHN CERVINI
      Ferrari of Ontario
      S-AM
      141
      JEFFREY NUNBERG
      Ferrari of Central New Jersey
      S-AM
      153
      NEIL LANGBERG
      Ferrari South Bay
      S-AM
      157
      JESUS MENDOZA
      Ferrari of San Francisco
      S-AM
      163
      DAN CORNISH
      Ferrari of Austin
      S-AM
      176
      LANCE CAWLEY
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S-AM
      179
      EILEEN BILDMAN
      Ferrari Long Island
      S-AM

      Results

      Trofeo Pirelli Race 1

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      COOPER MACNEIL
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      2
      MARTIN BURROWES
      Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale
      P-AM1
      3
      JORDAN WORKMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM1

      Coppa Shell Race 1

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      S
      2
      IAN CAMPBELL
      Ferrari of New England
      S
      3
      CHRISTOPHER AITKEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S

      Trofeo Pirelli Race 2

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      COOPER MACNEIL
      Ferrari Westlake
      P
      2
      JORDAN WORKMAN
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM1
      3
      JUSTIN WETHERILL
      Ferrari of Central Florida
      P-AM2

      Coppa Shell Race 2

      POS.DriverTeamCat./Series
      1
      MICHAEL WATT
      Ferrari of Atlanta
      S
      2
      DAVE MUSIAL JR.
      Ferrari Lake Forest
      S
      3
      CHRISTOPHER AITKEN
      Ferrari of Houston
      S

      CHALLENGE NORTH AMERICA DRIVERS

      VIEW ALL DRIVERS
      • News
      • Media Gallery
      • Circuit Info
      • Entry List
      • Results
      • DOWNLOAD
      • DRIVERS
      • car