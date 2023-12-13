the first to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Land of the Rising Sun

The architect Hermann Tilke redesigned the track in 2003, increasing its overall length to 4,563 metres from the 4,359 metres of the version that hosted FIA World Sportscar Championship races from 1982 to 1988. Fuji includes one of the longest straights in the world, at over 1.5 km. Despite this feature, the track is marked by a sequence of fast turns alternating with slower but highly technical ones. The 300 R is among the most important and should be tackled at high speed. The circuit, in the province of Shizuoka, boasts a unique setting, with Mount Fuji - one of Japan’s sacred peaks - providing the background to many sections of the track.