    Ferrari Challenge Japan

    Fuji

    11-12 May 2024
      PosDriverTeamClass
      1
      YUDAI UCHIDA
      Rosso Scuderia
      P
      2
      YUGO IWASAWA
      Ferrari Japan
      P
      3
      MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
      CORNES Shiba
      P-AM
      4
      AKITA
      CORNES Nagoya
      P-AM
      5
      KANJI YAGURA
      CORNES Osaka
      P-AM
      6
      COLD MAX
      CORNES Osaka
      P-AM
      7
      YASUTAKA SHIRASAKI
      Rosso Scuderia
      S
      8
      ATSUSHI IRITANI
      CORNES Osaka
      P-AM
      9
      PHIL KIM
      Nicole Competizione
      S
      10
      MASARU YONEDA
      CORNES Osaka
      S
      11
      NORIKI KAWASAKI
      CORNES Shiba
      S
      12
      KAZUTAKA MIURA
      Auto Cavallino
      S
      13
      TSUTOMU SHIMOYAMA
      CORNES Shiba
      S
      14
      MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
      European Version
      S-AM
      15
      RYUTARO SAITO
      MID Sapporo
      S-AM
      16
      KOJI AOYAMA
      Auto Speciale
      S
      17
      YUSAKU MAEZAWA
      CORNES Shiba
      S-AM
      18
      TAKASHI TOYODA
      CORNES Shiba
      S-AM
      19
      SHINYA NAKAJIMA
      MID Sapporo
      S
      20
      NORIKAZU SHIBATA
      CORNES Osaka
      S-AM
      21
      RYUTAROU OOMORI
      European Version
      S-AM
      22
      YAMATO YAMAGUCHI
      Ideal
      S-AM
      23
      FUKUDA KENICHI
      CORNES Osaka
      S-AM
      24
      TETSUO MATSUMOTO
      CORNES Osaka
      S-AM
      25
      HIRONORI NOZAKI
      Gran Testa Nagano
      S-AM
      26
      JOHN LEO
      CORNES Shiba
      S-AM
      27
      YOSHIFUMI KOMATSU
      Nicole Competizione
      S-AM
      28
      TAKASHI KURAKAWA
      Gran Testa Nagano
      S-AM
      1
      MASARU YONEDA
      CORNES Osaka
      S
      2
      YUDAI UCHIDA
      Rosso Scuderia
      P
      3
      YUGO IWASAWA
      Ferrari Japan
      P
      4
      AKITA
      CORNES Nagoya
      P-AM
      5
      KANJI YAGURA
      CORNES Osaka
      P-AM
      6
      ATSUSHI IRITANI
      CORNES Osaka
      P-AM
      7
      DESKE
      CORNES Shiba
      P-AM
      8
      TSUTOMU SHIMOYAMA
      CORNES Shiba
      S
      9
      PHIL KIM
      Nicole Competizione
      S
      10
      YASUTAKA SHIRASAKI
      Rosso Scuderia
      S
      11
      COLD MAX
      CORNES Osaka
      P-AM
      12
      MOTOHIKO ISOZAKI
      CORNES Shiba
      P-AM
      13
      KAZUTAKA MIURA
      Auto Cavallino
      S
      14
      RYUICHI KUNIHIRO
      M-Auto Italia
      S
      15
      MAKOTO FUJIWARA
      CORNES Shiba
      P-AM
      16
      NORIKI KAWASAKI
      CORNES Shiba
      S
      17
      YUSAKU MAEZAWA
      CORNES Shiba
      S-AM
      18
      MASAFUMI HIWATASHI
      European Version
      S-AM
      19
      RYUTARO SAITO
      MID Sapporo
      S-AM
      20
      NORIKAZU SHIBATA
      CORNES Osaka
      S-AM
      21
      TAKASHI TOYODA
      CORNES Shiba
      S-AM
      22
      SHINYA NAKAJIMA
      MID Sapporo
      S
      23
      RYUTAROU OOMORI
      European Version
      S-AM
      24
      FUKUDA KENICHI
      CORNES Osaka
      S-AM
      25
      YOSHIFUMI KOMATSU
      Nicole Competizione
      S-AM
      26
      JOHN LEO
      CORNES Shiba
      S-AM
      27
      YAMATO YAMAGUCHI
      Ideal
      S-AM
      28
      HIRONORI NOZAKI
      Gran Testa Nagano
      S-AM
      29
      TAKASHI KURAKAWA
      Gran Testa Nagano
      S-AM
      The Fuji International Speedway is one of the most famous and popular in Japan
      the first to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Land of the Rising Sun
      The architect Hermann Tilke redesigned the track in 2003, increasing its overall length to 4,563 metres from the 4,359 metres of the version that hosted FIA World Sportscar Championship races from 1982 to 1988. Fuji includes one of the longest straights in the world, at over 1.5 km. Despite this feature, the track is marked by a sequence of fast turns alternating with slower but highly technical ones. The 300 R is among the most important and should be tackled at high speed. The circuit, in the province of Shizuoka, boasts a unique setting, with Mount Fuji - one of Japan’s sacred peaks - providing the background to many sections of the track.
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      Turns
      • LocationOyamaJapan
      • Race Distance4563 m
      • Race Time30 minutes

      CHALLENGE JAPAN DRIVERS

      JPN
      Koji
      Aoyama
      169
      Auto Speciale · JP
      Masafumi Hiwatashi past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      JPN
      Masafumi
      HIWATASHI
      129
      European Version · JP
      JPN
      John
      Leo
      108
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      JPN
      TAKESHI
      SHIGETO
      180
      M-Auto Italia · JP
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Nobuhiro
      Imada
      4
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Motohiko
      ISOZAKI
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · EU
      55
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      105
      Cornes Motors Shiba · FM
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Noriki
      Kawasaki
      117
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      JPN
      Baby
      Kei
      193
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Kiwamu
      Katayama
      157
      Nicole Competizione · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
      JPN
      Hironori
      NOZAKI
      120
      Gran Testa Nagano · JP
      JPN
      Tetsuo
      Matsumoto
      170
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      JPN
      Ryutarou
      Oomori
      150
      European Version · JP
      JPN
      Tsutomu
      Shimoyama
      152
      CORNES Shiba · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Motohiro
      KOTANI
      28
      Cornes Osaka · JP
      JPN
      Yuga
      Furutani
      2
      Ferrari Japan · JP
      JPN
      TATSUYA
      MINOWA
      2
      Ferrari Japan · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
      JPN
      Toshihiko
      SANO
      168
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      JPN
      Rin
      ARAKAWA
      69
      Auto Speciale · JP
      JPN
      AKIHIRO
      TSUZUKI
      69
      Auto Speciale · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Kanji
      YAGURA
      51
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      Satoru Kako past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      JPN
      Satoru
      KAKO
      118
      M-Auto Italia · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Yudai
      Uchida
      1
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      JPN
      COLD
      MAX
      15
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      JPN
      Yugo
      IWASAWA
      2
      Ferrari Japan · JP
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Yasutaka
      Shirasaki
      140
      Rosso Scuderia · EU
      109
      Rosso Scuderia · JP
      140
      Rosso Scuderia · FM
      Ferrari Corse Clienti
      JPN
      Ryuichi
      Kunihiro
      192
      M-Auto Italia · JP
      JPN
      Takashi
      Kurakawa
      155
      Gran Testa Nagano · JP
      JPN
      Yamato
      Yamaguchi
      144
      Ideal · JP
      JPN
      Yusaku
      MAEZAWA
      177
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      JPN
      Norikazu
      Shibata
      127
      CORNES Osaka · EU
      181
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      127
      CORNES Osaka · FM
      JPN
      Ryutaro
      Saito
      127
      MID Sapporo · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Japan driver
      JPN
      Kazutaka
      MIURA
      104
      Auto Cavallino · JP
      KOR
      Phil
      Kim
      199
      Nicole Competizione · JP
      JPN
      Hiroyuki
      Katayama
      125
      CORNES Nagoya · JP
      JPN
      FUKUDA
      Kenichi
      143
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      Yoshifumi Komatsu past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      JPN
      Yoshifumi
      KOMATSU
      123
      Nicole Competizione · JP
      JPN
      Anna
      INOTSUME
      2
      Ferrari Japan · JP
      Shinya Nakajima past results, achievements and titles. Discover all stats and information regarding the Ferrari Corse Clienti driver on Ferrari.com.
      JPN
      Shinya
      NAKAJIMA
      107
      MID Sapporo · JP
      Corse Clienti | Ferrari Challenge Europe 2024
      USA
      James
      Weiland
      118
      Rossocorsa · EU
      18
      Ferrari of San Francisco · JP
      · FM
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Masaru
      Yoneda
      124
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Makoto
      Fujiwara
      13
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      JPN
      AKITA
      16
      CORNES Nagoya · JP
      JPN
      Sei
      KOGA
      150
      European Version · JP
      All the informations about Ferrari Challenge APAC Driver Hidehiko Hagiwara: statistics, news, images and videos.
      JPN
      Deske
      66
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      · FM
      JPN
      Takashi
      TOYODA
      166
      Cornes Shiba · JP
      Ferrari Challenge Japan Driver
      JPN
      Atsushi
      Iritani
      81
      CORNES Osaka · JP
      VIEW ALL DRIVERS

      The Fuji Circuit is located in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

      The official name of the Fuji circuit is the "Fuji International Speedway" and takes its name from the mountain on whose slopes it is located.

      Originally designed to host Nascar-type races in Japan, the layout, after a change of ownership, was converted into a road circuit and was inaugurated in 1965.

      The original track measured 5,999 meters and was raced clockwise, with the 1.5-kilometre starting straight in the elevated section. The end of the straight entered into a very high speed banked curve known as "Dalichi" which proved to be highly dangerous, so much so, that initially the direction of travel was reversed, before later being eliminated completely, thereby reducing the track to 4,359 metres. After a radical restructuring, the circuit was reopened in 2005. The current version measures 4,563 metres. Over the years, a shorter track, plus another one for drifting have been added.