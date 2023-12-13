|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Class
1
Rosso Scuderia
P
2
Ferrari Japan
P
3
CORNES Shiba
P-AM
4
CORNES Nagoya
P-AM
5
CORNES Osaka
P-AM
6
CORNES Osaka
P-AM
7
Rosso Scuderia
S
8
CORNES Osaka
P-AM
9
Nicole Competizione
S
10
CORNES Osaka
S
11
CORNES Shiba
S
12
Auto Cavallino
S
13
CORNES Shiba
S
14
European Version
S-AM
15
MID Sapporo
S-AM
16
Auto Speciale
S
17
CORNES Shiba
S-AM
18
CORNES Shiba
S-AM
19
MID Sapporo
S
20
CORNES Osaka
S-AM
21
European Version
S-AM
22
Ideal
S-AM
23
CORNES Osaka
S-AM
24
CORNES Osaka
S-AM
25
Gran Testa Nagano
S-AM
26
CORNES Shiba
S-AM
27
Nicole Competizione
S-AM
28
Gran Testa Nagano
S-AM
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Class
1
CORNES Osaka
S
2
Rosso Scuderia
P
3
Ferrari Japan
P
4
CORNES Nagoya
P-AM
5
CORNES Osaka
P-AM
6
CORNES Osaka
P-AM
7
CORNES Shiba
P-AM
8
CORNES Shiba
S
9
Nicole Competizione
S
10
Rosso Scuderia
S
11
CORNES Osaka
P-AM
12
CORNES Shiba
P-AM
13
Auto Cavallino
S
14
M-Auto Italia
S
15
CORNES Shiba
P-AM
16
CORNES Shiba
S
17
CORNES Shiba
S-AM
18
European Version
S-AM
19
MID Sapporo
S-AM
20
CORNES Osaka
S-AM
21
CORNES Shiba
S-AM
22
MID Sapporo
S
23
European Version
S-AM
24
CORNES Osaka
S-AM
25
Nicole Competizione
S-AM
26
CORNES Shiba
S-AM
27
Ideal
S-AM
28
Gran Testa Nagano
S-AM
29
Gran Testa Nagano
S-AM
The Fuji Circuit is located in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.
The official name of the Fuji circuit is the "Fuji International Speedway" and takes its name from the mountain on whose slopes it is located.
Originally designed to host Nascar-type races in Japan, the layout, after a change of ownership, was converted into a road circuit and was inaugurated in 1965.
The original track measured 5,999 meters and was raced clockwise, with the 1.5-kilometre starting straight in the elevated section. The end of the straight entered into a very high speed banked curve known as "Dalichi" which proved to be highly dangerous, so much so, that initially the direction of travel was reversed, before later being eliminated completely, thereby reducing the track to 4,359 metres. After a radical restructuring, the circuit was reopened in 2005. The current version measures 4,563 metres. Over the years, a shorter track, plus another one for drifting have been added.