A packed programme will see the final deciding events of the European and North American series .
The Imola weekend will not be all about racing: There will also be space for activities off the track. These include F1 Clienti with the single-seaters that have written the history of Scuderia Ferrari on tracks around the world, the racing cars of the XX Programme, and the jewels of Club Competizioni GT. As per tradition, on Sunday, Prancing Horse cars will be displayed on track in the spectacular Ferrari Show. This is one of the most eagerly awaited adrenalin-fuelled events for the public and fans of the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs.
The Finali Mondiali will also provide a stage for the Ferrari range, along with the cars that have written memorable pages in the history of the Prancing Horse, on show in the spectacular display area.
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
P
2
Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
P
3
Scuderia Praha Racing
P-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Kessel Racing
S
2
Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
S
3
Kessel Racing
S
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Formula Racing
S-AM
2
Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
S-AM
3
Formula Racing
S-AM
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
The Collection
P
2
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
3
Ferrari of Seattle
P
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Emil Frey Racing
P
2
Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
P
3
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
P
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Kessel Racing
S
2
CDP - D&C Racing
S
3
Autohaus Ulrich
S
|POS
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
Formula Racing
S-AM
2
Sa.Mo.Car
S-AM
3
Rossocorsa
S-AM
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Cat./Series
1
The Collection
P
2
Ferrari of Seattle
P
3
Ferrari of Central Florida
P
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|Cat./Series
1
Meridien Modena - Engstler
P-AM
2
Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing T
P-AM
3
Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa F
P
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|Cat./Series
1
Kessel Racing
S
2
CDP - D&C Racing
S
3
Kessel Racing
S
|POS
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|Cat./Series
1
Formula Racing
S-AM
2
Kessel Racing
S-AM
3
Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
S-AM
is located near Imola, a city in Emilia Romagna in a hilly area of the Bologna province. It is also known as Imola or the Santerno circuit, named after the river that flows nearby.
Officially opened in 1953, with the moniker 'Autodromo Prototipo Coni', in 1970 it was renamed Dino Ferrari, in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s late son, whose own name would be subsequently added.
Initially known as a motorcycle racing venue, Imola gained international status in 1979 with the establishment of the Formula 1 ‘Dino Ferrari Grand Prix’ (Gran Premio Dino Ferrari). In 1980 it became the 'Italian Grand Prix', while from the following year until 2006 it would be known as the 'San Marino Grand Prix'. A hiatus followed, with no more single-seaters until 2020, when Imola returned to host the 'Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix' (Gran Premio dell'Emilia-Romagna). In addition to Formula 1, the venue stages various endurance, GT and other single-seater series races.
Imola is universally recognised as a very technical track, with fairly demanding braking into turns and acceleration into straights. The 4,909-metres course, featuring 12 left-hand and 9 right-hand bends, has, since its inception, been considered a mini Nürburgring.
Following the sad events of 1994, with the death of the two drivers Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, the track underwent major modifications, slowing down some of the more excessively dangerous sections. In 2006, the circuit and its adjoining facilities were the subject of a redevelopment project by the renowned German architect Hermann Tilke, a specialist in motor racing circuit construction.
The first edition was held in 1999, known at the time as ‘Tutte le Ferrari in Pista’.
The Finali Mondiali will return to the Santerno track after the 2022 edition.
A landmark return to the venue bearing the name of the founder of the Maranello marque, which nevertheless continued to host numerous rounds of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, F1 Clienti and XX Programme events.