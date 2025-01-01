Ferrari logo
    Every year, the Ferrari Finali Mondiali brings together the drivers and fans of the various Prancing Horse series on a single circuit to celebrate the end of the sporting season. All the main Prancing Horse activities will be on track.

    A packed programme will see the final deciding events of the European and North American series .

    The Imola weekend will not be all about racing: There will also be space for activities off the track. These include F1 Clienti with the single-seaters that have written the history of Scuderia Ferrari on tracks around the world, the racing cars of the XX Programme, and the jewels of Club Competizioni GT. As per tradition, on Sunday, Prancing Horse cars will be displayed on track in the spectacular Ferrari Show. This is one of the most eagerly awaited adrenalin-fuelled events for the public and fans of the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs.

    The Finali Mondiali will also provide a stage for the Ferrari range, along with the cars that have written memorable pages in the history of the Prancing Horse, on show in the spectacular display area.

    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    BENCE VALINT
    Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
    P
    2
    PHILIPP BARON
    Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team
    P
    3
    HENDRIK VIOL
    Scuderia Praha Racing
    P-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ERNST KIRCHMAYR
    Kessel Racing
    S
    2
    ALEXANDER NUSSBAUMER
    Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team
    S
    3
    HENRY HASSID
    Kessel Racing
    S
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S-AM
    2
    ROLAND HERTNER
    Gohm Motorsport - Engstler
    S-AM
    3
    HENRIK KAMSTRUP
    Formula Racing
    S-AM
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    2
    MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P
    3
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    GIACOMO ALTOÉ
    Emil Frey Racing
    P
    2
    LUIGI COLUCCIO
    Radicci Automobili - Bestlap - FCI
    P
    3
    BENCE VALINT
    Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa
    P
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    HENRY HASSID
    Kessel Racing
    S
    2
    ANDREAS RITZI
    CDP - D&C Racing
    S
    3
    ANDRZEJ LEWANDOWSKI
    Autohaus Ulrich
    S
    POSDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S-AM
    2
    PAOLO SCUDIERI
    Sa.Mo.Car
    S-AM
    3
    ANDREA LEVY
    Rossocorsa
    S-AM
    PosDriverTeamCat./Series
    1
    DYLAN MEDLER
    The Collection
    P
    2
    ROBERTO PERRINA
    Ferrari of Seattle
    P
    3
    MATIAS PEREZ COMPANC
    Ferrari of Central Florida
    P
    POSDRIVERTEAMCat./Series
    1
    JAMES OWEN
    Meridien Modena - Engstler
    P-AM
    2
    GIAMMARCO MARZIALETTI
    Radicci Automobili - Sanasi Racing T
    P-AM
    3
    BENCE VALINT
    Ferrari Budapest - Rossocorsa F
    P
    POSDRIVERTEAMCat./Series
    1
    HENRY HASSID
    Kessel Racing
    S
    2
    ANDREAS RITZI
    CDP - D&C Racing
    S
    3
    ERNST KIRCHMAYR
    Kessel Racing
    S
    POSDRIVERTEAMCat./Series
    1
    ERIC CHEUNG
    Formula Racing
    S-AM
    2
    JAN SANDMANN
    Kessel Racing
    S-AM
    3
    ZOIS SKRIMPIAS
    Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM
    S-AM
    The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
    Imola Circuit 2022

    is located near Imola, a city in Emilia Romagna in a hilly area of the Bologna province. It is also known as Imola or the Santerno circuit, named after the river that flows nearby.

    Officially opened in 1953, with the moniker 'Autodromo Prototipo Coni', in 1970 it was renamed Dino Ferrari, in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s late son, whose own name would be subsequently added.

    Initially known as a motorcycle racing venue, Imola gained international status in 1979 with the establishment of the Formula 1 ‘Dino Ferrari Grand Prix’ (Gran Premio Dino Ferrari). In 1980 it became the 'Italian Grand Prix', while from the following year until 2006 it would be known as the 'San Marino Grand Prix'. A hiatus followed, with no more single-seaters until 2020, when Imola returned to host the 'Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix' (Gran Premio dell'Emilia-Romagna). In addition to Formula 1, the venue stages various endurance, GT and other single-seater series races.

    Imola is universally recognised as a very technical track, with fairly demanding braking into turns and acceleration into straights. The 4,909-metres course, featuring 12 left-hand and 9 right-hand bends, has, since its inception, been considered a mini Nürburgring.

    Following the sad events of 1994, with the death of the two drivers Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, the track underwent major modifications, slowing down some of the more excessively dangerous sections. In 2006, the circuit and its adjoining facilities were the subject of a redevelopment project by the renowned German architect Hermann Tilke, a specialist in motor racing circuit construction.

    The public will be able to access the grandstands free of charge on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 October.

    On Saturday and Sunday, single-day grandstand tickets or a mini-season ticket valid for 19 and 20 October are available.
    The first edition was held in 1999, known at the time as ‘Tutte le Ferrari in Pista’.

    The Finali Mondiali will return to the Santerno track after the 2022 edition.

    A landmark return to the venue bearing the name of the founder of the Maranello marque, which nevertheless continued to host numerous rounds of the Ferrari Challenge Europe, F1 Clienti and XX Programme events.

    In 1970 it was decided to name the circuit after Dino Ferrari, in memory of Enzo Ferrari’s late son. When Enzo Ferrari passed away in 1988, as a tangible display of the affection and gratitude felt by Imola for the engineer, the circuit was renamed and has been known as the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari ever since.
    The turns of the Imola track hold a rich, often dramatic history, making the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari unique in the world: Piratella, Tosa, Acque Minerali, Gresini, Rivazza and the Tamburello and Villeneuve curves.