    Yoshiki Ohmura

    • 1975-03-01
      born
    • JPN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2015
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    14
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    84.00
    points overall
    6
    race contested
    • 77 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli 458 Europe
      best season for points won
    • 8th October 2017, Imola Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli 458 Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Hungaroring Race-1 2015
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    4 times out of 6
    66.67%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 6
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    6 times out of 6
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 6
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    2 times out of 6
    33.33%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 6
    33.33%
    fastest laps
    3 times out of 6
    50%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    33.33%
    2
    33.33%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    33.33%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    2
    2
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    2
    0
    0
