    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Yanbin Xing, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - China.
    1standings

    Yanbin Xing

    • CHN
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    10
    seasons
    career
    9.24
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    1081.00
    points overall
    117
    race contested
    • 163 in 2019 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 3° in 2019,2020, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 9° in Sepang Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    35 times out of 117
    29.91%
    finishes greater than 10
    10 times out of 117
    8.55%
    finishes less than 10
    91 times out of 117
    77.78%
    retirements
    14 times out of 117
    11.97%

    personal performance

    Wins
    8 times out of 117
    6.84%
    pole positions
    14 times out of 117
    11.97%
    fastest laps
    6 times out of 117
    5.13%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    6.84%
    2
    9.4%
    3
    13.68%
    4
    9.4%
    5
    5.98%
    6
    8.55%
    7
    6.84%
    8
    4.27%
    9
    5.98%
    10
    6.84%
    position
    8
    11
    16
    11
    7
    10
    8
    5
    7
    8
