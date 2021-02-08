Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge Europe Official Drivers 2021
    1standings

    Tommaso Rocca

    • 1977-04-05
      born
    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2007
    debut year
    13
    seasons
    career
    7.75
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    1256.00
    points overall
    162
    race contested
    • 193 in 2009 Coppa Shell Italia
      best season for points won
    • 30th May 2021, Automotodrom Brno Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2009 Coppa Shell Italia,
      best season
    • 10° in Misano Race-1 2007
      first top 10

    current season

    • Trofeo Pirelli AM
      challenge Europe
    • Rossocorsa
      team
    • 97
      race number
    • 12
      position
    • 21.00
      points

    driver results

    podium finishes
    30 times out of 162
    18.52%
    finishes greater than 10
    11 times out of 162
    6.79%
    finishes less than 10
    138 times out of 162
    85.19%
    retirements
    10 times out of 162
    6.17%

    personal performance

    Wins
    4 times out of 162
    2.47%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 162
    1.23%
    fastest laps
    4 times out of 162
    2.47%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    2.47%
    2
    6.17%
    3
    9.88%
    4
    15.43%
    5
    13.58%
    6
    10.49%
    7
    7.41%
    8
    8.64%
    9
    6.17%
    10
    4.94%
    position
    4
    10
    16
    25
    22
    17
    12
    14
    10
    8
