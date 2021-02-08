    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Thomas Loefflad driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - DEU
    1standings

    Thomas Loefflad

    • DEU
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    9.76
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    332.00
    points overall
    34
    race contested
    • 196 in 2016 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 3rd May 2018, Spa-Francorchamps Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2016, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Monza Race-1 2014
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    14 times out of 34
    41.18%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 34
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    27 times out of 34
    79.41%
    retirements
    7 times out of 34
    20.59%

    personal performance

    Wins
    8 times out of 34
    23.53%
    pole positions
    12 times out of 34
    35.29%
    fastest laps
    8 times out of 34
    23.53%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    23.53%
    2
    11.76%
    3
    5.88%
    4
    11.76%
    5
    0%
    6
    8.82%
    7
    8.82%
    8
    0%
    9
    2.94%
    10
    0%
    position
    8
    4
    2
    4
    0
    3
    3
    0
    1
    0
    • standings
    • news