Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Robert Picerne driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA
    1standings

    Robert Picerne

    • USA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    3.56
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    64.00
    points overall
    18
    race contested
    • 37 in 2018 Coppa Shell North America
      best season for points won
    • 27th October 2019, Finali Mondiali 2019 Race-1
      last race
    • 12° in 2018, Coppa Shell North America
      best season
    • 8° in Laguna Seca Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 18
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    7 times out of 18
    38.89%
    finishes less than 10
    11 times out of 18
    61.11%
    retirements
    0 times out of 18
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 18
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 18
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 18
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    11.11%
    6
    11.11%
    7
    11.11%
    8
    27.78%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    2
    2
    2
    5
    0
    0
    • standings
    • news