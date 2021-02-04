    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Robert Pergl

    • 1968-12-07
      born
    • CZE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    5.69
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    290.00
    points overall
    51
    race contested
    • 78 in 2011 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 8th July 2018, Brno Race-2
      last race
    • 5° in 2014, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 3° in Monza Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    4 times out of 51
    7.84%
    finishes greater than 10
    6 times out of 51
    11.76%
    finishes less than 10
    35 times out of 51
    68.63%
    retirements
    0 times out of 51
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 51
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 51
    0%
    fastest laps
    1 times out of 51
    1.96%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    0%
    2
    3.92%
    3
    3.92%
    4
    23.53%
    5
    13.73%
    6
    5.88%
    7
    3.92%
    8
    3.92%
    9
    3.92%
    10
    5.88%
    position
    0
    2
    2
    12
    7
    3
    2
    2
    2
    3
