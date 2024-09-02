Ferrari logo
Ferrari Challenge Driver
Rin
Arakawa
1
standings
Rin
ARAKAWA
JPN
country
ferrari challenge
2024
debut year
1
seasons
career
12.5
average points
0
titles
numbers
25
points overall
2
race contested
25th August 2024, Okayama Race-2
last race
2° in Okayama Race-1 2024
first top 10
current
season
Trofeo Pirelli
challenge Japan
Auto Speciale
team
69
race number
488 Challenge Evo
Car
6
position
25
points
career
10
5
1
0%
2
100%
3
0%
4
0%
5
0%
6
0%
7
0%
8
0%
9
0%
10
0%
position
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
driver
results
podium finishes
100%
Finishes outside top ten
0%
Top ten finishes
100%
retirements
0%
personal
performance
Wins
0%
pole positions
0%
fastest laps
0%
2
Car
Ferrari
488
Challenge
Evo
3
news
