Ferrari Challenge Driver
Rich
Baek
1
standings
Rich
Baek
USA
country
ferrari challenge
2012
debut year
8
seasons
career
5.93
average points
0
titles won
numbers
320.00
points overall
54
race contested
67 in 2014 Coppa Shell North America
best season for points won
27th September 2020, Laguna Seca Race-2
last race
6° in 2020, Coppa Shell North America
best season
9° in Daytona Race-2 2013
first top 10
driver
results
podium finishes
2 times out of 54
3.7%
finishes greater than 10
12 times out of 54
22.22%
finishes less than 10
40 times out of 54
74.07%
retirements
2 times out of 54
3.7%
personal
performance
Wins
1 times out of 54
1.85%
pole positions
0 times out of 54
0%
fastest laps
0 times out of 54
0%
career
30
20
10
1
1.85%
2
0%
3
1.85%
4
11.11%
5
9.26%
6
11.11%
7
18.52%
8
9.26%
9
11.11%
10
0%
position
1
0
1
6
5
6
10
5
6
0
2
auto
ferrari
488
challenge
evo
Discover more
3
news
