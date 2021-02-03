    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Peter Goerke driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - CH
    1standings

    Peter Goerke

    • CH
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    1.44
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    23.00
    points overall
    16
    race contested
    • 12 in 2014 Coppa Shell Europe
      best season for points won
    • 11th June 2017, Monza Race-2
      last race
    • 15° in 2014, Coppa Shell Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Monza Race-2 2014
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 16
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    8 times out of 16
    50%
    finishes less than 10
    6 times out of 16
    37.5%
    retirements
    2 times out of 16
    12.5%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 16
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 16
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 16
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    6.25%
    8
    12.5%
    9
    12.5%
    10
    6.25%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    1
    2
    2
    1
