    Matteo "Babalus" Santoponte driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ITA
    Matteo "Babalus" Santoponte

    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2015
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    14.59
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    248.00
    points overall
    17
    race contested
    • 211 in 2015 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 3rd April 2016, Monza Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2015, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 1° in Monza Race-1 2015
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    12 times out of 17
    70.59%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    17 times out of 17
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    7 times out of 17
    41.18%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    41.18%
    2
    23.53%
    3
    5.88%
    4
    5.88%
    5
    17.65%
    6
    0%
    7
    5.88%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    7
    4
    1
    1
    3
    0
    1
    0
    0
    0
