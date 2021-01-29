    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Jens Liebhauser

    • DEU
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2016
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    11.47
    average points
    1
    titles won
    numbers
    344.00
    points overall
    30
    race contested
    • 217 in 2017 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 22nd July 2018, Brno Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2017, Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Le Mans 2016
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    18 times out of 30
    60%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 30
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    29 times out of 30
    96.67%
    retirements
    1 times out of 30
    3.33%

    personal performance

    Wins
    6 times out of 30
    20%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 30
    23.33%
    fastest laps
    8 times out of 30
    26.67%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    20%
    2
    10%
    3
    30%
    4
    10%
    5
    10%
    6
    3.33%
    7
    3.33%
    8
    6.67%
    9
    3.33%
    10
    0%
    position
    6
    3
    9
    3
    3
    1
    1
    2
    1
    0
