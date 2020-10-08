Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Ferrari Challenge APAC 2021
    1standings

    Jay Park

    • KOR
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2019
    debut year
    3
    seasons
    career
    10.35
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    176.00
    points overall
    17
    race contested
    • 132 in 2019 Coppa Shell APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 2° in 2020, Coppa Shell APAC
      best season
    • 5° in Melbourne Race-1 2019
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    6 times out of 17
    35.29%
    finishes greater than 10
    0 times out of 17
    0%
    finishes less than 10
    17 times out of 17
    100%
    retirements
    0 times out of 17
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 17
    5.88%
    pole positions
    2 times out of 17
    11.76%
    fastest laps
    2 times out of 17
    11.76%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    5.88%
    2
    11.76%
    3
    17.65%
    4
    17.65%
    5
    29.41%
    6
    5.88%
    7
    11.76%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    1
    2
    3
    3
    5
    1
    2
    0
    0
    0
