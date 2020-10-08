Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    George Zachary, driver in Ferrari Challenge NA - USA.
    1standings

    George Zachary

    ferrari challenge
    2020
    debut year
    1
    seasons
    career
    1
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    8.00
    points overall
    8
    race contested
    • 8 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season for points won
    • 11th October 2020, Sebring Race-2
      last race
    • 23° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM North America
      best season

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    8 times out of 8
    100%
    finishes less than 10
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    retirements
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 8
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 8
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    0%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news