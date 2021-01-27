    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    Frederic Jean Marie Fangio, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - FRA
    1standings

    Frederic Jean Marie Fangio

    • 1971-09-18
      born
    • FRA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2015
    debut year
    2
    seasons
    career
    2.64
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    29.00
    points overall
    11
    race contested
    • 19 in 2016 Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season for points won
    • 4th December 2016, Finale Mondiale
      last race
    • 14° in 2016, Trofeo Pirelli Am Europe
      best season
    • 7° in Paul Ricard Race-1 2015
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    0 times out of 11
    0%
    finishes greater than 10
    4 times out of 11
    36.36%
    finishes less than 10
    7 times out of 11
    63.64%
    retirements
    0 times out of 11
    0%

    personal performance

    Wins
    0 times out of 11
    0%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 11
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 11
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    0%
    2
    0%
    3
    0%
    4
    0%
    5
    0%
    6
    0%
    7
    45.45%
    8
    9.09%
    9
    0%
    10
    9.09%
    position
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    5
    1
    0
    1
