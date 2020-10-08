Logo

    Dusan Palcr

    • CZE
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2014
    debut year
    7
    seasons
    career
    4.18
    average points
    0
    titles won
    numbers
    167.00
    points overall
    40
    race contested
    • 38 in 2020 Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season for points won
    • 29th August 2019, Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello Race-1
      last race
    • 9° in 2020, Coppa Shell AM Europe
      best season
    • 8° in Monza Race-1 2015
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    7 times out of 40
    17.5%
    finishes greater than 10
    17 times out of 40
    42.5%
    finishes less than 10
    22 times out of 40
    55%
    retirements
    1 times out of 40
    2.5%

    personal performance

    Wins
    1 times out of 40
    2.5%
    pole positions
    0 times out of 40
    0%
    fastest laps
    0 times out of 40
    0%

    career

    10
    5
    1
    2.5%
    2
    0%
    3
    15%
    4
    5%
    5
    2.5%
    6
    2.5%
    7
    7.5%
    8
    10%
    9
    7.5%
    10
    2.5%
    position
    1
    0
    6
    2
    1
    1
    3
    4
    3
    1
