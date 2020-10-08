Logo

    Ferrari Challenge Driver

    David Dicker, driver in Ferrari Challenge APAC - New Zealand.
    1standings

    David Dicker

    • NZL
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2017
    debut year
    4
    seasons
    career
    10.17
    average points
    3
    titles won
    numbers
    427.00
    points overall
    42
    race contested
    • 225 in 2018 Coppa Shell Am APAC
      best season for points won
    • 7th March 2020, Bahrain International Circuit Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2018, Coppa Shell AM APAC
      best season
    • 3° in Abu Dhabi Race-1 2017
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    13 times out of 42
    30.95%
    finishes greater than 10
    2 times out of 42
    4.76%
    finishes less than 10
    35 times out of 42
    83.33%
    retirements
    2 times out of 42
    4.76%

    personal performance

    Wins
    9 times out of 42
    21.43%
    pole positions
    7 times out of 42
    16.67%
    fastest laps
    6 times out of 42
    14.29%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    21.43%
    2
    2.38%
    3
    7.14%
    4
    11.9%
    5
    26.19%
    6
    9.52%
    7
    4.76%
    8
    0%
    9
    0%
    10
    0%
    position
    9
    1
    3
    5
    11
    4
    2
    0
    0
    0
    Discover more
    • standings
    • auto
    • news