    Daniele Di Amato, driver in Ferrari Challenge Europe - ITA
    1standings

    Daniele Di Amato

    • 1990-10-17
      born
    • ITA
      country
    ferrari challenge
    2011
    debut year
    5
    seasons
    career
    13.69
    average points
    2
    titles won
    numbers
    753.00
    points overall
    55
    race contested
    • 211 in 2014 Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season for points won
    • 8th October 2017, Imola Race-2
      last race
    • 1° in 2014, 2017, Trofeo Pirelli Europe
      best season
    • 1° in Misano Adriatico Race-1 2011
      first top 10

    driver results

    podium finishes
    30 times out of 55
    54.55%
    finishes greater than 10
    4 times out of 55
    7.27%
    finishes less than 10
    48 times out of 55
    87.27%
    retirements
    3 times out of 55
    5.45%

    personal performance

    Wins
    15 times out of 55
    27.27%
    pole positions
    18 times out of 55
    32.73%
    fastest laps
    15 times out of 55
    27.27%

    career

    30
    20
    10
    1
    27.27%
    2
    16.36%
    3
    10.91%
    4
    12.73%
    5
    3.64%
    6
    5.45%
    7
    5.45%
    8
    0%
    9
    3.64%
    10
    1.82%
    position
    15
    9
    6
    7
    2
    3
    3
    0
    2
    1
